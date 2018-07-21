NDTV Gadgets360.com

Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 Trailer Released at San Diego Comic-Con 2018

, 21 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 Trailer Released at San Diego Comic-Con 2018

Highlights

  • Star Trek: Discovery season 2 premieres early 2019
  • A new trailer was released at Comic-Con
  • Introduces Anson Mount's Captain Pike

At its San Diego Comic-Con 2018 panel, the cast and crew of Star Trek: Discovery unveiled the first trailer of its upcoming second season, giving us a look at what's in store when the sci-fi series returns early 2019.

The first Star Trek: Discovery season 2 trailer picks up where season 1 left off, with the USS Discovery answering the distress call of the USS Enterprise. It introduces Anson Mount's Captain Christopher Pike – Kirk's predecessor – in the flesh, who takes control of Discovery citing a new threat in the galaxy: a series of "red bursts" scattered across 30,000 light years.

 

The Discovery crew then sets off on their new adventure, which means a montage of action sequences with a sprinkling of awkward humour and Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman) shouting: "This is the power of math, people!" It also introduces guest star Tig Notaro, who will appear as chief engineer Reno, and a new Starfleet officer named Linus, a Saurian.

The trailer also hits on a subplot of Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) coming to the aid of her foster brother Spock, after realising that he is "linked to these signals". Spock will be part of Discovery season 2, showrunner Alex Kurtzman confirmed at Comic-Con, though he was a lot more coy on how Discovery will tie into Trek canon: "You will get those answers next season, guaranteed. You're just not going to get them the way you expect them."

Star Trek TV Franchise to Expand, Patrick Stewart Might Return

Kurtzman also revealed that four short films (or mini-episodes, if you prefer) running 10-15 minutes long called "Short Treks" would be released later this year, featuring Tilly, Saru (Doug Jones) and Harry Mudd (Rainn Wilson). Wilson Cruz, whose character medical officer Hugh Culber was killed off in the first season, said he would "be back, but I won't be telling you how yet".

Star Trek: Discovery season 2 will premiere early 2019 on Netflix around the world and CBS All Access in the US.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Star Trek, Star Trek Discovery, CBS, CBS All Access, Netflix, Comic Con, SDCC, SDCC 2018
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
James Gunn Fired From Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Over Offensive Tweets
Moto G6
Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 Trailer Released at San Diego Comic-Con 2018
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy On6
TRENDING
  1. Nokia X6 Global Android One Variant Launches as Nokia 6.1 Plus
  2. Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Price Specifications Leaked With Listings in Romania
  3. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 6GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India on July 26
  4. Jio Launches Rs. 99 Recharge Exclusively for Jio Phone Users
  5. Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama Exchange Offer Goes Live
  6. Honor 9N to Be Available in India Exclusively Through Flipkart
  7. Google Said to Be Quietly Working on Fuchsia, a Successor to Android
  8. WhatsApp to Place Strict Limits on Message Forwarding in India
  9. Should You Buy an Nvidia 10-Series GPU Right Now?
  10. OnePlus 6 Available at Rs. 1,500 Discount With Back to School Offers
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.