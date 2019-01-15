Star Trek: Discovery’s Michelle Yeoh to Get Her Own Spin-Off Show

Star Trek: Discovery's Captain Phillippa Georgiou, played by Crazy Rich Asians star Michelle Yeoh, is getting her own spin-off series, the streaming service CBS All Access has announced. It becomes the fourth Trek show from Trek's new home, on the back of Patrick Stewart's return as Captain Jean-Luc Picard later this year, the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks in development from Rick and Morty head writer Mike McMahan, and Discovery itself. Bo Yeon Kim and Erika Lippoldt, a writing duo on Discovery, will script the new untitled Yeoh-Georgiou series and serve as co-executive producers. Trek TV chief Alex Kurtzman will naturally executive produce.

“I'm so excited to continue telling these rich Star Trek stories,” Yeoh said in a prepared statement. “Being a part of this universe and this character specifically has been such a joy for me to play. I can't wait to see where it all goes — certainly, I believe it will go ‘where no WOMAN [emphasis hers] has ever gone before!'"

“Michelle has shattered ceilings, broken boundaries, and astonished us with her grace and gravitas for decades. As a human, I adore her. As an actor, I revere her,” Kurtzman added. “Erika and Boey are remarkable, exciting writers who bring a fresh perspective to the world of Star Trek, and we're all thrilled to explore the next wild chapter in the life of Captain Philippa Georgiou.”

[Spoiler alert for Star Trek: Discovery season 1] Anyone who has seen the first two episodes of Discovery will recall the death of Yeoh's Captain Georgiou. As you can predict, the new Trek series will instead focus on the Mirror Universe version of Georgiou, who was the ruler of the Terran Empire, before she's pulled into the other universe by Discovery's protagonist, Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green). The last we saw of Georgiou was in a bonus deleted scene for season 1, where she's inducted into the shadow organisation ‘Section 31'. Yeoh will appear in that role on Discovery season 2, as well.

CBS Television Studios, Kurtzman's Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment — the three producing partners on Discovery — will produce the Yeoh-Georgiou Trek spin-off series. Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry , and Trevor Roth will serve as executive producers alongside Kurtzman, with Aaron Baiers as co-executive producer alongside Kim and Lippoldt.

In addition to last year's Crazy Rich Asians and Star Trek: Discovery, Yeoh is best known for her roles in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, the James Bond movie Tomorrow Never Dies, and Memoirs of a Geisha.

CBS All Access reportedly has other Trek series in the works too beyond the ones it has confirmed, including a younger-skewing Starfleet Academy series from Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz (Gossip Girl, Marvel's Runaways), and a limited series based on the Wrath of Khan story. There's also the series of mini-episodes, Star Trek: Short Treks, which has aired four episodes till date with two more planned.

Star Trek: Discovery returns January 17 on CBS All Access in the US, and January 18 on Netflix in India and most parts of the world. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Netflix for comment on whether the newly-announced Trek spin-off series will be available on Netflix when it releases.