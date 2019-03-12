With Stan Lee passing away in November last year, it was evident that we would stop getting cameos of the legendary and beloved comic book writer in Marvel films at some point. And in a new interview over the weekend, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige hinted at when we can expect that to happen, in addition to confirming that the highly-awaited Avengers: Endgame does have a Stan Lee cameo.

Mild spoilers ahead for Captain Marvel.

The latest release, Captain Marvel, not only has a Lee cameo — it comes during the train scene, when Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) is chasing one of the shape-shifting alien Skrulls — but it also includes a touching tribute at the beginning, with the Marvel Studios logo animation transformed to have Lee's face instead of the superheroes that usually make up the whole thing.

(Before that, Lee's multiple voice cameos in the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — which released last December — meant more than usual for fans, in the wake of his death.)

Asked by Entertainment Tonight if Endgame will have another Lee cameo, Feige replied in the affirmative. And when the publication pressed him on whether there will be a Lee cameo in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which opens a few months after Endgame, Feige said: “We'll see. We're heading — we shot a couple of others, so we're coming up on the last of them, yes.”

His comment — “a couple of others” — indicates that Endgame and Far From Home might be “the last of” Lee's cameos. It's possible that he means “a couple of others” in addition to his previous confirmation for Endgame, in which case he's likely being vague since Marvel Studios isn't currently talking about its post-Far From Home slate, deliberately. We will just to have wait and see.

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26, 2019, followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.