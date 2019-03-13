Technology News

Stan Lee Cameos in Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home Might Be His Last

, 13 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Stan Lee Cameos in Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home Might Be His Last

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26, 2019. Stan Lee (right) in Doctor Strange

Highlights

  • Lee passed away in November last year
  • Captain Marvel has a touching tribute to Lee
  • Stan Lee is confirmed to have a cameo in Avengers: Endgame

With Stan Lee passing away in November last year, it was evident that we would stop getting cameos of the legendary and beloved comic book writer in Marvel films at some point. And in a new interview over the weekend, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige hinted at when we can expect that to happen, in addition to confirming that the highly-awaited Avengers: Endgame does have a Stan Lee cameo. Spider-Man: Far From Home is also believed to feature a Stan Lee cameo. 

Mild spoilers ahead for Captain Marvel.

The latest release, Captain Marvel, not only has a Lee cameo — it comes during the train scene, when Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) is chasing one of the shape-shifting alien Skrulls — but it also includes a touching tribute at the beginning, with the Marvel Studios logo animation transformed to have Lee's face instead of the superheroes that usually make up the whole thing.

(Before that, Lee's multiple voice cameos in the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — which released last December — meant more than usual for fans, in the wake of his death.)

Asked by Entertainment Tonight if Endgame will have another Lee cameo, Feige replied in the affirmative. And when the publication pressed him on whether there will be a Lee cameo in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which opens a few months after Endgame, Feige said: “We'll see. We're heading — we shot a couple of others, so we're coming up on the last of them, yes.”

His comment — “a couple of others” — indicates that Endgame and Far From Home might be “the last of” Lee's cameos. It's possible that he means “a couple of others” in addition to his previous confirmation for Endgame, in which case he's likely being vague since Marvel Studios isn't currently talking about its post-Far From Home slate, deliberately. We will just to have wait and see.

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26, 2019, followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Stan Lee, Kevin Feige, Marvel, MCU, Avengers, Avengers Endgame, Spider Man, Spider Man Far From Home, Captain Marvel, Spider Man Into the Spider Verse
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
World Wide Web: Google Doodle Marks Web’s 30th Anniversary
Twitter Launches Twttr Prototype App for iOS to Test New Features
Pricee
Stan Lee Cameos in Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home Might Be His Last
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Review
  2. Huawei Watch GT With 2-Week Battery Life Launched in India
  3. Google Brings YouTube Music, Premium Subscription Services to India
  4. Oppo Reno With 10x Zoom, Snapdragon 710 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera Leaked
  5. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  6. Mi TV 4 Pro 55-Inch Model Price in India Slashed
  7. OnePlus Announces Winner of New OxygenOS Feature Challenge
  8. Stan Lee Cameos in Endgame, Spider-Man Sequel Might Be His Last
  9. Samsung Takes on Xiaomi With Online-Only 4K UHD TVs Starting at Rs. 41,990
  10. WhatsApp Temporarily Banning Users of Third-Party WhatsApp Apps
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.