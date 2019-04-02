Technology News

Stan Lee Cameo in Avengers: Endgame Might Be the Final One, Says Director Joe Russo

, 02 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Stan Lee Cameo in Avengers: Endgame Might Be the Final One, Says Director Joe Russo

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Stan Lee in Ant-Man and the Wasp

Highlights

  • Avengers: Endgame is out April 26 worldwide
  • Lee’s Endgame cameo might be his last one, says Russo
  • Russo thinks he wasn’t ‘well enough’ for Spider-Man

In contrast to an earlier report, Stan Lee's final Marvel-movie cameo might be later this month in Avengers: Endgame, according to director Joe Russo. Speaking to media during the press tour in Mumbai on Monday about working with the legendary comic book writer, Russo said: “Amazing. I mean, we got to do four movies with him and four cameos. And I think, this is -- I think [Endgame is] one of the best ones, hopefully.”

Pressed on whether there might be more, given Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had hinted as such last month, Russo added: “No, I think this is the last one. I don't, I don't think -- I'm not a hundred percent sure -- but I don't think he was well enough to do [Spider-Man: Far From Home].”

With his brother Anthony Russo, Joe has directed four films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Captain America: The Winter Solider, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Russo touched upon several other things in his interaction with the media, including why the trailers for Endgame had been purposely misleading.

“I mean, listen. If this were a trailer for a movie that was for a new franchise, you'd have no context, right? And there'd be no reason to hide information from you,” Russo said. “It's 22 films in. Everything that we show you has context and can provide information.

“My brother and I are dedicated to allowing the people who want to go into these movies fresh to go into them fresh. I don't want to participate in the culture that wants to tell everyone every secret yesterday. I want to participate in what I remember as a child going to the movies and not having it spoiled because there wasn't an Internet. And I could walk into a theatre fresh and have an emotional experience.

“So, you know when we alter things in trailers, it's because we do not want you to understand. Everyone has a PhD in content now. Everyone consumes thousands of hours of content a month. And we know that every little thing we show you is going to have him some information for you. So we're very specific about what information and when. And if people don't like it, they don't have to see the movie.”

Avengers: Endgame releases April 26, 2019 in theatres worldwide.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Stan Lee, Joe Russo, Avengers, Avengers Endgame, Marvel, MCU
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Google Workers Want Ultra-Conservative Off AI Council
Pricee
Stan Lee Cameo in Avengers: Endgame Might Be the Final One, Says Director Joe Russo
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Infinix Hot S3X
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta Update
  2. PAN Card Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Extended by 6 Months
  3. YouTuber PewDiePie, Defeated By T-Series, Calls Indians 'Poo Brains'
  4. WhatsApp Update for Android Brings Forwarding Information: How It Works
  5. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  6. Game of Thrones Season 8 Will Be Simulcast on Hotstar in India
  7. PUBG Mobile Introduces Subscriptions With Daily UC, Discounts, and More
  8. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  9. Poco F1 Discount, Re. 1 Flash Sale, and Other Offers in Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival
  10. Friends Now Streaming on Netflix in India, as It Leaves Hotstar
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.