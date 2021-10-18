Technology News
Squid Game, Netflix's Biggest Hit, Estimated to Be Worth About $900 Million: Report

Squid Game reportedly cost $21.4 million (roughly Rs. 160 crores) to produce.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 October 2021 10:37 IST
Photo Credit: Noh Juhan/Netflix

Jung Ho-yeon in Squid Game

  • Netflix had earlier announced Squid Game had amassed 111 million fans
  • Squid Game is a nine-episode Korean thriller
  • Cash-strapped contestants play childhood games in the show

Squid Game, Netflix's biggest original series launch, is estimated to be worth almost $900 million (roughly Rs. 6,770 crores) for the streaming giant, as per a report citing figures from an internal Netflix document. 

The nine-episode thriller, in which cash-strapped contestants play childhood games with deadly consequences in a bid to win KRW 45.6 billion (roughly Rs. 290 crores), became an international hit after it launched last month.

In comparison to its estimated net worth, the showcost just $21.4 million (roughly Rs. 160 crores) to produce, Bloomberg said.

According to the report, about 132 million had watched at least two minutes of the show in its first 23 days, easily breaking the record set by UK costume drama Bridgerton, which was streamed by 82 million accounts in its first 28 days.

Netflix had earlier announced the show had amassed 111 million fans, but Bloomberg said those figures were based on slightly older data.

Los Gatos, California-based Netflix estimated that 89 percent of people who started the show watched more than one episode, the news agency said, and 66 percent of the viewers finished watching the series in the first 23 days.

Netflix declined to comment on the report. An attorney for the company told Bloomberg that it would be inappropriate for Bloomberg to disclose the confidential data contained in the documents that it had reviewed.

The series is also the first Korean drama to snatch the top spot on Netflix in the United States, and has even spurred interest among people in learning Korean.

In China, where Netflix is unavailable without a VPN, a Beijing bakery has introduced a Squid Game-themed confection-making challenge in its store.

The show has even drawn positive comments from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, with the billionaire calling the work "impressive and inspiring." Amazon's streaming service Prime Video competes with Netflix.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Squid Game, Netflix
Facebook Announces 10,000 EU Jobs to Build 'Metaverse'

