Squid Game Is Netflix’s Biggest Series Ever, as 111 Million Viewers Tune In

Squid Game handsomely beats Bridgerton and sets a high bar.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 13 October 2021 11:29 IST
Squid Game Is Netflix’s Biggest Series Ever, as 111 Million Viewers Tune In

Photo Credit: Youngkyu Park/Netflix

Lee Jung-jae in Squid Game

  • Squid Game released September 17 on Netflix worldwide
  • Holds top rank on Netflix’s daily Top 10 in 90 countries
  • Squid Game yet to be renewed for a second season

Squid Game — the global hit thriller series from South Korean filmmaker Hwang Dong-hyuk — is now Netflix's biggest original series of all time, the streaming service has announced. More than 111 million Netflix households watched Squid Game in the first 28 days after its release on September 17. With that, Squid Game has beaten Regency-era London romantic drama series Bridgerton's record of 82 million viewers back in January — and in process, become the first Netflix series to surpass the 100-million mark in the first four weeks. Netflix counts watching two minutes of any episode as a view.

Netflix has frequently come under criticism for its very-relaxed methodology, especially with its original series that can run into several hours. The nine-episode Squid Game season 1 has a total runtime of 8 hours and 12 minutes. This is why Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos recently gave us a better peek behind its viewership numbers. It revealed that most Netflix subscribers were watching the likes of Bridgerton, Money Heist, Stranger Things, and The Witcher right till the end — in some cases, there was even a bit of repeat viewing.

We don't have that kind of data for Squid Game yet. The only data point we have outside of the 111 million Netflix members is that the South Korean series hit number one on Netflix's daily “Top 10” lists in 90 countries after its debut. Bridgerton had done so in 83 markets. This is no doubt helped by the fact that Squid Game is offered with subtitles and dubs in more than 30 languages on Netflix, helping it expand its reach beyond the markets it might usually get exposure in. Squid Game isn't the first though, just the biggest.

Before Squid Game, the Omar Sy-led French mystery thriller Lupin was Netflix's biggest non-English-language original hit, garnering 76 million viewers in the first 28 days after release back in January. The hit Spanish thriller series Money Heist accounts for two slots — for Money Heist seasons 3 and 4 — on Netflix's top 10 most popular series by watch time. (It's been over four weeks since Money Heist season 5 released, but Netflix has yet to give us an equivalent figure for it unlike Squid Game). It will be interesting to see where Squid Game lands in terms of viewing hours.

Squid Game has yet to be renewed for season 2, but that seems all but inevitable at this point.

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Squid Game, Netflix, South Korea, Squid Game season 1, Bridgerton, Lupin
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360.
