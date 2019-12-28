Technology News
loading

Spotify to Suspend Political Advertising in 2020

Spotify currently accepts political advertising only in the United States.

By | Updated: 28 December 2019 10:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Spotify to Suspend Political Advertising in 2020

Spotify has taken Twitter's move by announcing the suspension of political ads

Highlights
  • Spotify offered its ad-supported platform to 141 million users in October
  • Twitter banned political ads in October
  • Spotify has developed a new policy to restrict political ads

Spotify Technology said on Friday it would pause selling political advertisements on its music streaming platform in early 2020. The world's most popular paid music streaming service, with nearly 141 million users tuning into its ad-supported platform in October, said the pause would extend to Spotify original and exclusive podcasts as well. The move, which was first reported by Ad Age, comes as campaigns for the US presidential election in November 2020 heat up.

Online platforms including Facebook and Alphabet's Google are under growing pressure to police misinformation on their platforms and stop carrying political ads that contain false or misleading claims.

Twitter banned political ads in October and, last month, Google said it would stop giving advertisers the ability to target election ads using data such as public voter records and general political affiliations.

"At this point in time, we do not yet have the necessary level of robustness in our processes, systems and tools to responsibly validate and review this content," a Spotify spokeswoman said in a statement to Reuters.

"We will reassess this decision as we continue to evolve our capabilities."

Spotify, which was only accepting political advertising in the United States, did not answer a Reuters question on how much revenue the company generates from political ads.

"Spotify wasn't a widely used online advertising platform for campaigns before," said Eric Wilson, a Republican digital strategist. "But as other online platforms restricted their political ad inventory, advertisers were on the hunt for new options."

The new policy will cover political groups such as candidates for office, elected and appointed officials, political parties, political action committees (PACs) and SuperPACS, as well as content that advocates for or against those entities. Spotify will also not sell ads that advocate for legislative and judicial outcomes.

The move only applies to Spotify's ad sales, not advertisements embedded in third-party content, though those will still be subject to Spotify's broader content policies.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Twitter to Ban Political Ads in Apparent Swipe at Facebook

Google Bars Elections Ads From Using Political Leanings, Voter Data

The Pressure Is Now on Facebook to Ban Political Ads, Too

Twitter Tightens Bans on Political Ads and Causes Ahead of 2020 US Election

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify Technology, Spotify
NASA's Mars 2020 Rover to Seek Ancient Life, Prepare Human Missions
Internet Shutdowns Costing Telecom Operators Crores in Lost Revenue
Spotify to Suspend Political Advertising in 2020
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Is Realme X2 Better Than Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi K20?
  2. Realme X50 5G Teased to Include a Side Fingerprint Sensor
  3. Airtel Reduces Rs. 558 Prepaid Recharge Plan Validity, Now Lasts 56 Days
  4. NASA's Mars 2020 Rover to Seek Ancient Life, Prepare Human Missions
  5. IIT Delhi Files 150 Patents in 2019, Highest Ever in a Year
  6. Ghost Stories, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Dracula, and More on Netflix in January 2020
  7. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  8. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  9. Donald Trump Officially Launches New US Space Force
  10. Vivo V17 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. The Mandalorian Season 2 Coming Fall 2020 on Disney+
  2. Internet Shutdowns Costing Telecom Operators Crores in Lost Revenue
  3. Spotify to Suspend Political Advertising in 2020
  4. NASA's Mars 2020 Rover to Seek Ancient Life, Prepare Human Missions
  5. UK Competition Regulator to Dig Deeper Into Amazon-Deliveroo Deal
  6. YouTube Introduces New Tools to Help Creators Deal With Copyright Claims
  7. Wikimedia Foundation Expresses Worry Over India's Proposed Intermediary Rules
  8. Dish TV Launches New SD, HD Combo Packages for Bengali Subscribers
  9. Samsung Galaxy S11 Series, Galaxy Fold 2 Rumoured to Launch on February 11
  10. Realme X50 5G to Feature Side Fingerprint Sensor, Offer Two Day Battery Life
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.