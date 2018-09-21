NDTV Gadgets360.com

Spotify to Let Artists Post Music Without Labels

, 21 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Spotify to Let Artists Post Music Without Labels

Highlights

  • Select artists can upload songs directly without distributors
  • Spotify said the feature is only in the test phase
  • The feature could drastically change the business in the long run

In a move with the power to shake up the music industry, Spotify said Thursday that it will allow select artists to upload songs directly without record labels or distributors.

Spotify, by far the biggest player in the fast-growing format of streaming, said that the feature for now is only in the test phase for select US-based independent artists who have secured their own copyrights.

But the feature, if eventually put to scale, could in the long run drastically change the business decisions for artists who would not need to go through a label or one of the batch of new companies, such as TuneCore, that provide uploading services for independent artists.

Spotify said artists would simply upload their songs to the platform, first seeing a preview of how it will look, with the Swedish company automatically sending royalties each month.

"You've told us time and time again that sharing your work with the world should be easier," Spotify said in a blog post addressed to artists.

The handful of artists who have already been selected for the feature include Noname, the Chicago rapper who has won acclaim for her songs of African American women's struggles framed as telephone conversations, and Michael Brun, the Haitian-American DJ and producer known for his lively inter-cultural mixes.

The new feature will be seen warily by record labels, which have reached licensing deals with Spotify and have increasingly sought close partnerships with the company.

But the move could reset Spotify's relations with artists, many of whom have complained that they see little back even as streaming brings handsome profits to the industry.

As streaming quickly becomes the pre-eminent way of listening to music, especially for young consumers, artists have relented with virtually no prominent musicians still boycotting Spotify and its rivals completely.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify
Reliance Jio to Enter E-Sports, Hires Ex-Riot Games India Boss
Bond 25 New Release Date, Director Cary Fukunaga Announced
Pricee
Spotify to Let Artists Post Music Without Labels
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 6 Pro Price, Specifications Revealed via AliExpress Listing
  2. Galaxy A7 (2018) Is Samsung's First Phone With a Triple Rear Camera Setup
  3. Motorola One Power India Launch Date Officially Announced
  4. OnePlus 6T Set to Launch Soon, New Leak Suggests No Triple Rear Cameras
  5. iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max India Pre-Orders Begin via Flipkart, Airtel, Jio
  6. Nokia 7.1 Plus With Display Notch Leaked Ahead of HMD's October 4 Event
  7. New Echo Dot, Echo Show, Echo Input, Echo Plus, and Echo Sub Launched for India
  8. WhatsApp to No Longer Support iPhone 3GS, Older iPhone Models
  9. Sacred Games Season 2 Gets the Nod From Netflix
  10. BSNL FTTH Broadband Plans Refreshed to Offer Up to 3.5TB Data at 100Mbps
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.