Technology News
loading

Spotify Music Streaming Service Makes Long-Awaited Debut in South Korea

Spotify is currently present in over 90 countries and has entered into several new markets in the last two years including India and Russia.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 February 2021 10:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Spotify Music Streaming Service Makes Long-Awaited Debut in South Korea

Spotify will give Korean listeners access to over 60 million tracks along with a range of Korean music

Highlights
  • The offering is tailored to the market with right relationships
  • K-pop is a multi-billion dollar global music industry
  • Spotify will compete with companies like Melon, Genie, FLO in South Korea

Spotify on Tuesday made a long-awaited debut in South Korea, the sixth largest music market in the world and home to the K-pop music genre.

The Swedish music streaming giant is currently present in over 90 countries and has entered into several new markets in the last two years including Russia, India, and the Middle East.

In South Korea, the company will compete with music streaming companies such as Melon, Genie, FLO, and Apple Music.

"We wanted to be super thoughtful in how we approach coming into a market like this as we didn't want to just take a global service and launch it into South Korea," Alex Norstrom, Chief Freemium Business Officer of Spotify, told Reuters.

The offering is tailored to the market with right relationships with local partners, both on the content side as well as on the distribution side, he said.

Spotify will give Korean listeners access to over 60 million tracks along with a wide range of Korean music, including K-pop, Hip Hop, and Indie.

K-pop is a multi-billion dollar global music industry with bands such as like BTS and BLACKPINK building huge fan bases outside South Korea.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is LG Wing's unique design alone enough to help it succeed in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify
Google, Ford Team Up to Offer Cloud-Based Data Services and Modernise Internal Operations

Related Stories

Spotify Music Streaming Service Makes Long-Awaited Debut in South Korea
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. As Google Eyes Australia Exit, Microsoft Talks Bing With PM
  2. 5 Amazing Free Android Apps That Everyone Should Try in February 2021
  3. Realme X7 5G Price in India Surfaces Online Ahead of Official Launch
  4. Wonder Woman 1984 Becomes Biggest Feature Film in Nielsen Rankings
  5. Motorola Moto G Pro Is Receiving Android 11 Update
  6. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  7. Justice League Snyder Cut Finally Gets a Release Date
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. LG Releases Virtoo App That Pairs Its Smartphones and PCs
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Tougher Than Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Says Pop-Up Messages on Its iOS Apps Will Tout Benefits of Targeted Advertisements
  2. Spotify Music Streaming Service Makes Long-Awaited Debut in South Korea
  3. Google, Ford Team Up to Offer Cloud-Based Data Services and Modernise Internal Operations
  4. Google to Shut Down Internal Stadia Game Development Studios Due to High Costs
  5. LG Velvet 5G Stable Android 11 Update Starts Rolling Out: Reports
  6. Poco X3 Pro Confirmed Through US FCC, Multiple More Certification Sites: Report
  7. EU Seeks to Overturn $15.8 Billion Apple Tax Ruling, Calls it ‘Contradictory’
  8. Itel A47 Budget Smartphone With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Bitcoin 'On the Verge' of Being More Widely Accepted, Says Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Clubhouse Voice Chat
  10. Google Maps Rolls Out Split-Screen Street View for Android Users: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com