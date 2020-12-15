Technology News
Spotify Premium Mini Subscription Brings Discounts to Daily, Weekly Plans

Spotify announced last month it will be offering a discount on its annual subscription plan and it will go for Rs. 999.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 15 December 2020 18:04 IST
Spotify Premium plans start as low as Rs. 7 per day

Highlights
  • Spotify introduces Premium Mini plans in India
  • Daily and Weekly plans get discounts under Premium Mini
  • Spotify annual subscription plan is going for Rs. 999

Spotify has revised its daily and weekly Premium plans in India and is now calling them Premium Mini. The two plans have been discounted to Rs. 7 per day and Rs. 25 per week. Premium Mini plans are only available to mobile and tablet app users and work on just one device. Spotify says that users can only extend the daily and weekly plans for a total of up to 3 months. The Premium Mini plans get users some of the benefits of the Premium Individual plan that costs Rs. 119 per month.

The discounted price of the two Premium Mini plans offered by Spotify is Rs. 7 per day and Rs. 25 per week. Originally, these plans were priced at Rs. 13 per day and Rs. 39 per week. The Premium Mini plans come with Premium features like ad-free music, and the ability to download songs for offline play, but you can only have 30 songs downloaded at any given point (even if you top your Mini plan) and that too on just device. However, what's really not “Premium” is the streaming bit rate that is capped at 160kbps, just like the free plan. The Premium plan offers a 320kbps bit rate. Also, the Premium Individual plan lets you download 10,000 songs per device and you can use it on up to five devices.

Spotify users can extend their ‘Premium Mini' plans for up to three months. But, every time a subscription lapses, the downloaded music will be removed and users will have to re-download them after topping it up.

Last month, Spotify brought back discounts on its annual plan which is currently available for Rs. 999 instead of the typical Rs. 1,189 as it has been since the service came to India last year. The Premium Individual plan still costs the same at Rs. 119 per month and you get three months free with it. Duo plans with a one-month free trial start at Rs. 149 and are valid for two accounts. Family plans are valid for up to six accounts and come with one-month free trial at Rs. 179.

Comments

