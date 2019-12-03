Technology News
loading

Spotify Premium India Annual Plan Down to Rs. 699, a Saving of Up to 50 Percent

Still no sign of the missing songs, though.

By | Updated: 3 December 2019 14:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Spotify Premium India Annual Plan Down to Rs. 699, a Saving of Up to 50 Percent

Photo Credit: Spotify

Highlights
  • Spotify Premium annual plan costs Rs. 1,189 usually
  • 50 percent discount for those who play Rs. 119 monthly
  • New discount not applicable to Spotify Family plans

In time for Christmas, Spotify has discounted its annual subscription by 40 percent. Instead of Rs. 1,189 for the full year, it is now available for just Rs. 699. For those that were on the monthly Rs. 119 subscription — that comes to Rs. 1,428 for 12 months — it represents an effective saving of 50 percent. Or see it this way, the Spotify India annual subscription is currently cheaper than the six-month plan, which costs Rs. 719. Unfortunately, the new discount is not applicable to Spotify family plans or those who registered onto Spotify via a third-party reseller. The new discount expires New Year's Eve, December 31, so you've plenty of time to decide if you want to get on it.

Spotify's new limited-time discount on yearly Spotify Premium subscription in India brings it closer to the annual offerings of its local competition in the country. Soon after the arrival of Spotify and YouTube Music in India, both Times Internet-owned Gaana and Reliance Industries-owned JioSaavn discounted their annual plans to Rs. 399 and Rs. 299, respectively. The prices have stayed that way for months. Others in Apple Music (Rs. 999 a year) haven't either subscribed to such practices, or — Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and Wynk — don't offer annual plans.

On one hand, the new Rs. 699 Spotify annual subscription is tempting considering the breadth of its app portfolio, and the quality of user interface and user design are much better than the likes of Gaana and JioSaavn. But on the other, it's worth noting that millions of songs are still missing from Spotify in India, thanks to the tiff — an ongoing lawsuit or licensing agreement troubles — with Warner Music Group and Saregama. There's been no news on either front since the early months of Spotify's launch in India, and it's unclear if there's an end in sight to either battle.

And oh, if you're wondering what happens after this new discounted Spotify Premium annual plan runs out next year, existing subscribers will be knocked back to their old plans at the price in effect then, while new subscribers will return to a free Spotify account.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify, Spotify India
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Apple Names the Best Apps, Games of the 2019: Check the Winners Here
Black Widow Teaser Trailer Sets Up Scarlett Johansson’s Solo Marvel Adventure
Honor Smartphones
Spotify Premium India Annual Plan Down to Rs. 699, a Saving of Up to 50 Percent
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vodafone Idea Latest Plan Prices See a Hike: Here's All You Need to Know
  2. HDFC Bank Net Banking, Mobile Apps Have Been Down for Over 24 Hours
  3. Xiaomi Re-Launches Mi Credit Personal Loan Service in India
  4. Redmi Smart Speaker, AC2100 Wi-Fi Router to Launch Alongside Redmi K30
  5. Jio Plans Could Be 20 Percent Cheaper Than Airtel, Vodafone Idea: Report
  6. Facebook to Allow Transfer of Photos, Videos to Google, Other Rivals
  7. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
  8. Samsung Teases Galaxy A-Series (2020) Launch on December 12
  9. Here’s What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video India in December 2019
  10. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Makes Global Changes to Comply With Privacy Laws
  2. Xiaomi Mi Credit Personal Loan Service Re-Launched in India With Promise of Real-Time Approval, Paperless KYC
  3. Huawei Watch GT 2 India Launch Set for December 5
  4. Black Widow Teaser Trailer Sets Up Scarlett Johansson’s Solo Marvel Adventure
  5. Spotify Premium India Annual Plan Down to Rs. 699, a Saving of Up to 50 Percent
  6. Apple Names the Best Apps, Games of the 2019: Check the Winners Here
  7. From Arijit Singh to Kabir Singh, Spotify Reveals India’s Most-Streamed Songs, Artists, Albums in 2019
  8. Redmi Smart Speaker, Redmi AC2100 Wi-Fi Router to Launch on December 10, Lu Weibing Reveals
  9. HDFC Bank Net Banking and Mobile Apps Down for Over 24 Hours, Company Blames 'Technical Glitch'
  10. Realme 5s Starts Receiving New Software Update With November Security Patch, Camera Fixes, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.