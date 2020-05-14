With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic tightening purse strings, Spotify is bringing back two offers globally, in a bid to entice users to sign up or renew their lapsed subscriptions. One, Spotify is extending its free trial period from one month to three months for new Premium subscribers. The three-month free Spotify trial is available now through June 30 for individual, student, couple (Duo), and family plans, as and where applicable. Two, Spotify has discounted its annual subscription to Rs. 699, which represents an effective savings of 50 percent for those on monthly billing. As before, this is not applicable on student, couple, and family plans. But wait, there's a three. Existing subscribers can get three months of Spotify for the price of one.

In India, the two returning Spotify offers — free three-month Premium trial, and a heavily-discounted 12-month individual Premium subscription — were first introduced last year in August and December, respectively. While the former was available for a few months, the latter only stuck around for three weeks. Now, interested consumers can avail the advantages again, or benefit with 3-months-for-one. Moreover, this is a much better time to get on board Spotify, what with the world's leading subscription-based music streaming service having solved its pending licensing issues in India with both Warner Music Group and Saregama. WMG songs arrived at the start of April, and Saregama kicked in this week.

Spotify's limited-time three-month trial takes it ahead of YouTube Music's one-month free trial, though it can't match Apple Music, which has been offering a six-month free trial since last month. As for its limited-time discount on the annual and three-month Premium subscription, Spotify is once again closer to the annual offerings of its local competition in the country. Both Times Internet-owned Gaana and Reliance Industries-owned JioSaavn cost Rs. 399 for 12 months, while Apple Music comes in at Rs. 999. Others don't offer annual plans. Gaana offers 3 months for Rs. 199.

To avail 90 days of free or discounted Spotify Premium, just head over to spotify.com/premium, spotify.com/student, spotify.com/duo, or spotify.com/family, as applicable. A year of discounted Spotify at Rs. 699 is also available at spotify.com/premium. Spotify usually costs Rs. 119 per month for individuals, Rs. 59 per month for students, and Rs. 179 per month for families up to six members. Spotify Duo is not available in India.