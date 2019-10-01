Technology News
Spotify Premium Family Plan Now Available in India at Rs. 179 per Month

The Spotify Premium Family Plan gives people living under one roof more choices to customise music streaming and podcasts.

By | Updated: 1 October 2019 15:23 IST
Spotify Premium Family Plan Now Available in India at Rs. 179 per Month
  • Spotify had launched in India back in February this year
  • Premium Family plan has been loved across markets: Spotify
  • Access to 450,000 podcast titles, 50 million tracks/songs given

Spotify on Tuesday announced the availability of its Premium Family plan in India at Rs. 179 per month, giving users more ways to share audio content.

The Spotify Premium Family plan gives family members living under one roof more choices to customise music streaming and podcasts, with ad-free, on-demand music listening experience, the company said in a statement. To recall, Spotify had launched in India back in February this year, priced at Rs. 119 per month. Student discounts were also available. The Spotify Premium Family plan received a few upgrades globally earlier this year, and the plan launched in India gets the same upgrades - Parental Controls, Family Mix, and Family Hub. It was launched globally in 2014. Interested subscribers can sign up on the Spotify Premium Family page, and the first three months can be tried for free.

“At a time where parents are trying to reduce screen time for both themselves and their family, we're creating more ways for families to bond over music together, while still celebrating individual tastes and giving parents more control if they want it.” said Alex Norström, Chief Premium Business Officer, Spotify.

"Spotify's Premium Family plan has been loved across markets, and we know that our users in India wanted it when we launched in February. Family time and recreation are a core part of our culture, and we want users to discover new music and podcasts through their family, without compromising on their personal taste and app experience. We are thrilled to bring this subscription tier to the country," said Amarjit Batra, Managing Director - India, Spotify.

Under the new plan users will have access to 450,000 podcast titles and 50 million tracks/songs. With Spotify Premium Family plan, listeners will also get individual accounts, where with up to six accounts per family, everyone gets to play their own music and podcasts. In addition, it also comes with simple bill feature where one monthly bill sent to the master account holder, for the entire family.

