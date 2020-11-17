Spotify is bringing back the discount on its annual subscription, though said discount isn't as deep as it used to be. A year of Spotify Premium for individuals is down 30 percent to Rs. 999, and will help you save Rs. 429 if you paid for the same over 12 months. In the past, Spotify had discounted its annual subscription to Rs. 699. The new Rs. 999-for-a-year-of-Spotify offer is available to all Spotify users, whether you're new to Spotify Premium or are already using Spotify Premium.

The discounted 12-month individual Spotify Premium subscription — it usually costs Rs. 1,189 — arrives ahead of Black Friday sales next week. The offer is already live and will be available through the end of the year, December 31. Last year, Spotify had made the annual subscription discount available for four weeks. This time, it's open for an additional two weeks and two days.

As always, there are no competing offers for any of the other Spotify Premium tiers: Duo (Rs. 149 per month), Family (Rs. 179 per month), and Student (Rs. 59 per month). You still get a 30-day trial before your paid subscription starts.

Its biggest international competitor, Apple Music, is currently offering three months for the price of one: Rs. 99 per month. Again, it only applies to the individual plan. YouTube Music Premium, which also costs Rs. 99 per month for individuals, doesn't have any offers as of now. That's also the case for Amazon Music, which is only available as part of Amazon Prime.

Both Reliance Industries-owned JioSaavn and Times Internet-owned Gaana offer yearly subscriptions at a heavy discount — Rs. 399 per year — all year along.

A year of discounted Spotify at Rs. 999 is available at spotify.com/premium.