Spotify Said to Launch Podcast Subscription Service Soon

Spotify plans to go toe-to-toe with Apple.

By ANI | Updated: 24 April 2021 18:51 IST
Highlights
  • Content creators can keep 100 percent of the subscription fees
  • Apple keeps up to 30 percent of podcast subscription fees
  • Spotify has been a very vocal critic of Apple's App Store policies

Spotify is soon going to launch its podcast subscription service. The platform would be competing with Apple's newly announced podcast subscription service but it will not charge a fee or take a membership cut like its rival.

As per Variety, the company will be letting content creators keep 100 percent of the subscription fees. As per sources, Spotify will not take a cut of podcast subscription revenue.

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, Podcast Channels Announced

By contrast, Apple will keep up to 30 percent of podcast subscription fees under its program, which is launching next month. Most creator platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Patreon, also take a cut of subscription fees and/or fan payments.

Currently, Spotify doesn't allow customers to pay for subscriptions through Apple in-app purchases -- and Spotify has been a very vocal critic of Apple's App Store policies, which has included lodging a formal complaint with the European Union alleging anticompetitive behavior. Similarly, you won't be able to purchase Spotify podcast subscriptions through Apple.

Spotify has said it was going to test paid subscriptions for podcasters to allow them to offer exclusive content to subscribers, officially announcing that during its February ''Stream On'' event. But it has not yet provided details on how that will work.

It is worth noting that Spotify has been expanding its podcast platform by signing major deals with personalities like the Obamas, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, and most recently, Bruce Springsteen.

It has also signed podcast deals with Warner Bros, Hollywood producer Chernin, and Archie Comics.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with Spotify's podcast subscription rollout, Facebook plans to launch an integrated version of Spotify's audio player, a service called ''Project Boombox''.

The service will start next week and will provide access to songs and podcasts directly within the Facebook app. That's part of a broader embrace of social audio and audio-messaging features that Facebook announced on Monday.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify
Disney Imagineering Brings ‘Groot’ to Life as an Amazing New Robot With Its Project Kiwi

