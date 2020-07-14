Technology News
loading

Spotify Rolls Out New Podcast Charts in India, 25 More Markets

Podcasters will get a notification if their podcast lands on the charts.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 14 July 2020 18:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Spotify Rolls Out New Podcast Charts in India, 25 More Markets

Photo Credit: Spotify/Gadgets 360

What Spotify podcast charts will look like in the Spotify app

Highlights
  • ‘Podcast Charts’ were already available, now expanded
  • ‘Trending Podcasts’ will rely on Spotify’s algorithms
  • You can also see top, trending podcasts in other countries

With Spotify offering access to over a million podcasts, discoverability can be a bit of a challenge. The world's largest subscription-based music streaming service is hoping to remedy that with the introduction of two podcast charts — “Top Podcasts” and “Trending Podcasts” — rolling out Tuesday in a total of 26 markets including India and the US, and category-based charts in seven of those markets. You can find them on the Spotify app for Android and iOS by navigating to Search / Browse > Podcasts > Podcast Charts.

Top Podcasts, Trending Podcasts, and category-based charts will be available in Australia, Brazil, Germany, Mexico, Sweden, the UK, and the US. Top Podcasts and Trending Podcasts will also be available in Argentina, Austria, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, France, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, the Philippines, Poland, and Spain.

The Podcast Charts section had been previously available, but Spotify says it's now expanding the scope of the feature with this launch. Top Podcasts is the more self-explanatory of the two, as it will feature — you guessed it — the most popular podcasts. As for Trending Podcasts, Spotify's algorithms will look at fast climbers, of-the-moment trends, and newly-launched shows, hoping to offer variety for listeners and the chance to get on charts for creators. Both podcasts charts will be updated daily.

And just as with the song charts, Spotify will allow users to browse through top and trending podcasts in other countries. If you're interested in knowing what podcasts Spotify users in Mexico or Japan are enjoying, you can do that, congratulations. There won't be a global podcast chart though.

Spotify is also offering new tools to creators on the Spotify for Podcasters dashboard. They will receive notifications if their podcast lands on either of the two charts, which they can share with friends, family, and the world with a premade shareable card designed by Spotify.

The new podcast charts bring Spotify closer to its competitors' offerings. Apple Podcasts has provided charts for top shows and episodes for the longest time, which can be filtered by category. Google Podcasts, on the other hand, is more curation-oriented as it lets you browse through “Popular & Trending” picks across categories, in addition to several collections.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify, Podcasts
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
OnePlus Nord Battery Capacity Revealed, Special-Edition Teardown Case Set to Debut on Launch Day
TikTok Users in US Prepare for Life Without the Video App

Related Stories

Spotify Rolls Out New Podcast Charts in India, 25 More Markets
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Teased to Come With a 4,115mAh Battery
  2. OnePlus Nord Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  3. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Redmi Note 8 Receives Another Price Hike in India
  5. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Launching in India on July 16
  6. Airtel BlueJeans Debuts as Airtel’s Answer to JioMeet and Zoom
  7. OnePlus Nord Augmented Reality Launch Invites Go on Sale in India
  8. PUBG Mobile Announces New Subscription Plans With Royale Pass Season 14
  9. Google in Talks to Invest $4 Billion in Reliance Jio Platforms: Report
  10. Google Pixel 4a Render Briefly Listed on Official Company Store: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei UK 5G Ban: How the Chinese Brand Is Faring Around the World
  2. Spotify Rolls Out New Podcast Charts in India, 25 More Markets
  3. Flipkart Raises $1.2 Billion in Fresh Funding From Walmart, Existing Investors
  4. Huawei Expected to Be Banned From UK 5G Network by 2027
  5. Google Meet Now Blocking Anonymous Users From Joining Education Meetings by Default
  6. OnePlus Nord Battery Capacity Revealed, Special-Edition Teardown Case Set to Debut on Launch Day
  7. Oppo Reno 4 Global Variant Spotted on NCC, Image Leak Reveals Key Design Details
  8. Airtel BlueJeans Debuts as Airtel’s Answer to JioMeet and Zoom, Offers Enterprise-Grade Security
  9. Oppo A72 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 8GB RAM Spotted on China Telecom Site, Price and Renders Leaked
  10. PUBG to Get Revamped Sanhok Map by July 22 With Loot Truck, Decoy Grenades, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com