Spotify Rolls Out New Podcast Charts in India, 25 More Markets

With Spotify offering access to over a million podcasts, discoverability can be a bit of a challenge. The world's largest subscription-based music streaming service is hoping to remedy that with the introduction of two podcast charts — “Top Podcasts” and “Trending Podcasts” — rolling out Tuesday in a total of 26 markets including India and the US, and category-based charts in seven of those markets. You can find them on the Spotify app for Android and iOS by navigating to Search / Browse > Podcasts > Podcast Charts.

Top Podcasts, Trending Podcasts, and category-based charts will be available in Australia, Brazil, Germany, Mexico, Sweden, the UK, and the US. Top Podcasts and Trending Podcasts will also be available in Argentina, Austria, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, France, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, the Philippines, Poland, and Spain.

The Podcast Charts section had been previously available, but Spotify says it's now expanding the scope of the feature with this launch. Top Podcasts is the more self-explanatory of the two, as it will feature — you guessed it — the most popular podcasts. As for Trending Podcasts, Spotify's algorithms will look at fast climbers, of-the-moment trends, and newly-launched shows, hoping to offer variety for listeners and the chance to get on charts for creators. Both podcasts charts will be updated daily.

And just as with the song charts, Spotify will allow users to browse through top and trending podcasts in other countries. If you're interested in knowing what podcasts Spotify users in Mexico or Japan are enjoying, you can do that, congratulations. There won't be a global podcast chart though.

Spotify is also offering new tools to creators on the Spotify for Podcasters dashboard. They will receive notifications if their podcast lands on either of the two charts, which they can share with friends, family, and the world with a premade shareable card designed by Spotify.

The new podcast charts bring Spotify closer to its competitors' offerings. Apple Podcasts has provided charts for top shows and episodes for the longest time, which can be filtered by category. Google Podcasts, on the other hand, is more curation-oriented as it lets you browse through “Popular & Trending” picks across categories, in addition to several collections.

