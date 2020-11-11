Technology News
loading

Spotify to Buy Advertisement Firm Megaphone in $235-Million Deal to Monetise Podcasts

Spotify will use Megaphone's technology to create targeted advertisements.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 November 2020 11:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Spotify to Buy Advertisement Firm Megaphone in $235-Million Deal to Monetise Podcasts

Photo Credit: Akhil Arora/Gadgets 360

Spotify said the new technology will help podcast publishers earn more from their work

Highlights
  • Spotify earns revenue from paid subscriptions
  • Spotify now has 1.9 million podcasts
  • Its heavy investments in podcasts have helped drive subscriber growth

Sweden-based Spotify has agreed to buy podcast advertising and publishing platform Megaphone, it said on Tuesday, the latest in a series of a deals to boost its podcast platform.

The deal is worth $235 million (roughly Rs. 1,700 crores), a Spotify spokesman said.

The company will use Megaphone's technology to create targeted advertisements, it said, and will also make its proprietary advertisement monitoring tools available to third-party podcast publishers.

Spotify, which earns revenue from paid subscriptions and by disseminating advertisements to non-paying users, saw its advertising business return to growth in the third quarter after it was hit by the pandemic earlier this year.

Executives have said advertisement growth will accelerate in the current quarter.

Its heavy investments in podcasts, in an effort to become the Netflix of audio content, have helped drive subscriber growth at a time when many people are homebound due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Since last year, Spotify has spent hundreds of millions of dollars to buy companies like Gimlet Media, a podcast producer, and Ringer, the sports and entertainment podcast network founded by sports writer Bill Simmons.

The company said the new technology will help podcast publishers earn more from their work.

"We are still in the early chapters of the streaming audio industry story, but it is absolutely clear that the potential is significant," Spotify's Chief Content & Advertising Business Officer Dawn Ostroff said.

Spotify now has 1.9 million podcasts, up from 1.5 million in the second quarter, boosted by big launches such as The Michelle Obama Podcast and Mama Knows Best by influencer Addison Rae.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify, Spotify podcasts, Megaphone
Amazon Faces EU Antitrust Charges Over Misuse of Data From Vendors
Redmi Note 8 Starts Receiving MIUI 12 Update in India, Users Report

Related Stories

Spotify to Buy Advertisement Firm Megaphone in $235-Million Deal to Monetise Podcasts
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video Will Now Be Regulated by Government
  2. Redmi Note 8 Starts Receiving MIUI 12 Update in India, Users Report
  3. Nokia 8000 4G Leaked Poster Tips Curved Edges Instead of Slider Design
  4. Samsung Sero Rotating 4K QLED TV Launched in India
  5. Redmi Note 9 Series 5G Models Price Details Surface Online
  6. Oppo Watch Review
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price in India Cut Across Retail Stores: Report
  8. Flipkart, Amazon Diwali 2020 Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G May Come With Snapdragon 750G SoC
  10. New MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini With Apple M1 SoC: Prices in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Accuses Future Group of Insider Trading in New Push to Block Reliance Deal
  2. Garmin Brings Pregnancy Tracking to Its Wearables, Offers Kegel Reminders and Weight Gain Recommendations
  3. iPhone SE 2021 Will Not Arrive in the First Half of Next Year: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. Samsung Sero Rotating 4K QLED TV Launched in India, Designed for Easy Social Media Browsing
  5. Realme 7 5G Price, Specifications Leaked by Tipsters; Spotted on Thailand’s Certification Site
  6. Google Maps Timeline Getting a New Trips Tab on Android, Shows a Summary of Past Vacations
  7. The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Netflix Renews Superhero Series, Production Begins Early 2021
  8. Epic Games Gets Apple’s Theft Claim Knocked Out of Fortnite Fight
  9. Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video Will Now Be Regulated by the Government
  10. Google Search to Factor in 'Core Web Vitals' Including Page Load Time to Rank Results From May 2021
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com