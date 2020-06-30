Spotify will roll out lyrics support in India and 25 other Southeast Asia, Latin, and South American markets on Tuesday, thanks to a new global partnership with lyrics app Musixmatch, which claims to have the largest catalogue of song lyrics with translations. The remaining 25 markets are Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Uruguay, and Vietnam.

TechCrunch brings word of lyrics support coming to 26 Spotify markets, noting that Spotify confirmed that it will be available June 30 at 7:30pm IST. That's 10pm in parts of Southeast Asia, and 2–4am in parts of Latin and South America, local time respectively. With that, Spotify will offer live synchronised lyrics in 27 markets out of its 79 total; Japan was the only one previously, but that was thanks to a different provider, Spotify told TechCrunch.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Spotify to ask what Indian languages will be supported by Spotify lyrics at launch, be it the language of the song or the lyrics. We will update this piece if we hear back.

Spotify previously had a partnership with Musixmatch that expired in 2016. Since then, it has offered partial lyrics and annotations for select songs and playlists, only in English, in select markets, thanks to a partnership with Muxismatch competitor Genius.

Genius provides full lyrics to Apple Music subscribers across the globe, including in India, since September last year. Among major music streaming services in India, both Apple Music and Amazon Music offer live lyrics support. YouTube Music offers lyrics for select songs, but they're not synchronised.

