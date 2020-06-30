Technology News
loading

Spotify Brings Live Lyrics to India and 25 Other Markets in Asia, Americas

Made possible thanks to a new partnership with Musixmatch.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 30 June 2020 13:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Spotify Brings Live Lyrics to India and 25 Other Markets in Asia, Americas

Photo Credit: Akhil Arora/Gadgets 360

Highlights
  • Spotify’s previous Musixmatch deal ended in 2016
  • Apple Music, Amazon Music also offer live lyrics in India
  • YouTube Music offers lyrics in India, but they’re not live

Spotify will roll out lyrics support in India and 25 other Southeast Asia, Latin, and South American markets on Tuesday, thanks to a new global partnership with lyrics app Musixmatch, which claims to have the largest catalogue of song lyrics with translations. The remaining 25 markets are Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Uruguay, and Vietnam.

TechCrunch brings word of lyrics support coming to 26 Spotify markets, noting that Spotify confirmed that it will be available June 30 at 7:30pm IST. That's 10pm in parts of Southeast Asia, and 2–4am in parts of Latin and South America, local time respectively. With that, Spotify will offer live synchronised lyrics in 27 markets out of its 79 total; Japan was the only one previously, but that was thanks to a different provider, Spotify told TechCrunch.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Spotify to ask what Indian languages will be supported by Spotify lyrics at launch, be it the language of the song or the lyrics. We will update this piece if we hear back.

Spotify previously had a partnership with Musixmatch that expired in 2016. Since then, it has offered partial lyrics and annotations for select songs and playlists, only in English, in select markets, thanks to a partnership with Muxismatch competitor Genius.

Genius provides full lyrics to Apple Music subscribers across the globe, including in India, since September last year. Among major music streaming services in India, both Apple Music and Amazon Music offer live lyrics support. YouTube Music offers lyrics for select songs, but they're not synchronised.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify, Spotify India, Lyrics, Musixmatch
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Swiggy Money Launched as Swiggy’s Digital Wallet to Enable Seamless Food Order Transactions
China Says Concerned About India Banning Chinese Apps

Related Stories

Spotify Brings Live Lyrics to India and 25 Other Markets in Asia, Americas
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TikTok Creators in India Now Asking Users to Meet Them on Instagram
  2. TikTok Was Banned by the Government and Can’t be Downloaded Anymore
  3. Have Apple, Google Silently Installed COVID-19 Tracker on Your Phone?
  4. Chingari App, Another TikTok Rival From India, Hits 25 Lakh Downloads
  5. Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio SoC Launched
  6. Redmi K20 Users Start Receiving MIUI 12 Stable Update in India
  7. Jio Fiber Offering Free Two-Day Unlimited Calls and Data to Select Users
  8. OnePlus Pods Tipped to Come in Black Colour With In-Ear Design
  9. Jio Reportedly Offering Free 2GB Data to Select Users, Again
  10. Here Are the Apps You Can Use Instead of TikTok, Camscanner or UC Browser
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K20 MIUI 12 Global Stable Update Rollout in India Begins, Xiaomi Confirms
  2. China Says Concerned About India Banning Chinese Apps
  3. Spotify Brings Live Lyrics to India and 25 Other Markets in Asia, Americas
  4. TikTok Banned: Government Bans 59 Chinese Apps Including Shareit, UC Browser, and WeChat
  5. Swiggy Money Launched as Swiggy’s Digital Wallet to Enable Seamless Food Order Transactions
  6. Jio Fiber Offering Free Two-Day Unlimited Calls and Data to Select Users
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 to Launch on July 22, Tipster Hints
  8. Amazon to Pay $500 Million in One-Time Bonuses to Front-Line Workers
  9. EU to Speed Up Space Ambitions, Commissioner Breton Says
  10. Realme C11 With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com