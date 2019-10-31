Technology News
loading

Spotify Launches Dedicated, Standalone Music App for Kids

Spotify Kids app gives children access to about 6,000 tracks, all of which the company says have been specifically chosen for children.

By | Updated: 31 October 2019 17:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Spotify Launches Dedicated, Standalone Music App for Kids
Highlights
  • Spotify Kids gives children access to about 6,000 tracks
  • The app will be freely available to all Premium Family subscribers
  • The company says it has spent more than two years working on Spotify Kids

Spotify has launched a dedicated app for children, called Spotify Kids, which would allow kids above three to listen to their own music, both online and offline.

The Spotify Kids app gives children access to about 6,000 tracks, all of which the company says have been specifically chosen for children. The app will be freely available to all Premium Family subscribers and children can be given their own accounts.

"Spotify Kids is a composite of playlists, which makes it easy for kids to find music and stories from their favorite movies and TV shows or hit plays on a playlist to sing along to during their favorite activity-or their least favorite chore. Having a standalone app specifically for younger kids is a new space for Spotify, and we understand the sensitivities around content for children," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company says it has spent more than two years working on Spotify Kids and that it has consulted with kids content experts along the way.

The app is currently in beta and available in Ireland, and will be introduced to all markets that have Premium Family in the coming months.

"Spotify Premium Family master account holders can simply download Kids from the App Store or Google Play, then sign in to their regular Spotify account. For those outside of Ireland, Kids will be rolling out to all markets that currently have Premium Family," the company added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify, Spotify Kids
Google Pixel 4's Screen Attention Feature Not Coming to Older Pixel Devices
Honor Smartphones
Spotify Launches Dedicated, Standalone Music App for Kids
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Note 10 Launch Date Teased, Mi CC9 Pro to Pack 5,260mAh Battery
  2. Mi Note 10 Officially Teased With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera
  3. Redmi 7 Gets MIUI 11 Stable Update in India With October Security Patch
  4. What Is Pegasus Spyware That Allegedly Targeted Indians on WhatsApp?
  5. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: Which One Should You Buy?
  6. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Stable MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
  7. Redmi K20 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Stable Update in India: Reports
  8. iPhone SE 2 to Launch in March, Enter Mass Production in January: Kuo
  9. Xiaomi Teasers Reveal Mi TV Series 5, Mi Watch Features and Specifications
  10. Moto 360 Makes a Return, This Time as a Wear OS Smartwatch
#Latest Stories
  1. AirPods Pro Teardown Shows How 'Impractical' They Are to Repair: iFixit
  2. WhatsApp Hack: Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Asks Company to Explain Breach That Targeted Indians
  3. RBI Asks Indian Banks to Probe Alleged Data Leak of 1.3 Million Cards
  4. China Rolls Out 5G Services in Major Cities in Race to Narrow Tech Gap With the US
  5. Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay Hybrid Instant Camera Launched in India at Rs. 13,799
  6. Nintendo Sold 1.95 Million Switch Lite Units Since Launch
  7. Redmi Note 8T Spotted on NCC, Listing Shows NFC and 18W Charging
  8. Spotify Launches Dedicated, Standalone Music App for Kids
  9. Mi Note 10 Launch Date Teased, Mi CC9 Pro to Pack 5,260mAh Battery With 30W Fast Charging
  10. Google Pixel 4's Screen Attention Feature Not Coming to Older Pixel Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.