Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Spotify Said to Make Confidential Filing for US IPO

 
04 January 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Spotify Said to Make Confidential Filing for US IPO

Highlights

  • Spotify is the biggest global music streaming company
  • Spotify was sued by Wixen Music Publishing last week
  • Spotify expected to proceed with IPO in first half of 2018

Music streaming service Spotify has filed confidentially with US regulators for an initial public offering and is targeting a direct listing in the first half of 2018 that would allow some longtime investors to cash out, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

If Spotify, which was valued at as much as $19 billion (roughly Rs. 1.2 lakh crores) last year, goes ahead with its plans, it would be the first major company to carry out a direct listing, an unconventional way to pursue an IPO without raising new capital.

A direct listing mainly eliminates the need for a Wall Street bank or broker to underwrite an IPO along with many associated fees and could change the way companies approach selling shares to the public.

The confidential filing was initially reported by news outlet Axios.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission expanded the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act last year by allowing all companies, regardless of revenue, to file a draft IPO registration statement confidentially before they unveil financials publicly.

Spotify is the biggest global music streaming company and counts Apple and Amazon.com as its main rivals. Reuters has previously reported Spotify was aiming to file for an IPO in late 2017 and list with the New York Stock Exchange early this year.

A Spotify spokeswoman declined to comment.

Spotify was sued by Wixen Music Publishing last week for allegedly using thousands of songs, including those of Tom Petty, Neil Young, and The Doors, without a license and compensation to the music publisher. It was unclear how the lawsuit would impact the IPO plans.

Wixen, an exclusive licensee of songs including "Free Fallin'" by Tom Petty, "Light My Fire" by the Doors, "(Girl We Got a) Good Thing" by Weezer and works of singers such as Stevie Nicks, is seeking damages worth at least $1.6 billion (roughly Rs. 10,000 crores) along with injunctive relief.

Spotify intends to proceed with a US direct listing in the first half of 2018 despite the lawsuit, according to a source familiar with the matter. It has filed confidentially with the SEC with Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Allen & Co helping arrange it, the source added.

The company said in June it had more than 140 million active users while listing more than 30 million songs, but it is paid subscribers that count most in business terms. Spotify last reported more than 60 million paid users, twice that of Apple Music, its closest rival.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: IPO, Music Streaming, Spotify, US
How to Get the Best Prices on Collector's Edition Games in India
Meltdown, Spectre Security Flaws Found in Intel, AMD, ARM CPUs Put Virtually All Computers, Phones at Risk
Spotify Said to Make Confidential Filing for US IPO
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Honor 8 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Price, Specifications Leaked; Q2 2018 Launch Expected
  2. How to Link Aadhaar Number, Mobile Phone Using IVR for Re-Verification
  3. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: iPhone, Pixel 2, Mi A1, Moto G5 Plus, More
  4. New Flaws Discovered in CPUs Put Virtually All Computers, Phones at Risk
  5. 2018 LG OLED TVs, Super UHD TVs to Support Google Assistant
  6. Flipkart 2018 Mobiles Bonanza Sale Kicks Off With Discounts and Offers
  7. Jio v Airtel: Plans With More Than 2GB Data Per Day Compared
  8. Mi A1 Finally Starts Getting Android 8.0 Oreo as Xiaomi Pushes OTA Update
  9. Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) Listed on Official Site Ahead of Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 16GB Variant Goes on Sale in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.