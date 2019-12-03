With the year drawing to a close, Spotify has revealed the most listened-to songs, artists, albums, and podcasts in India — and globally — in 2019, which feature the likes of Arijit Singh, Kabir Singh, and Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' “Señorita”. Interestingly, “Señorita” is the only international single on Spotify India's 2019 top-streamed song list. More importantly, it's at the top spot — which is also its global standing. That is also partly true in the artists' bracket, with Post Malone the worldwide leader in 2019 on Spotify and the only international act to feature in the India-only list. The only Indian representation on the global front is “Modern Bollywood”, the top breakout genre in 2019.

Globally, Spotify also revealed the most-streamed artists and songs of the decade — Drake, and Ed Sheeran's “Shape of You” are leading the way — what with the 2010s coming to an end. That of course makes no sense to do in India, considering Spotify only launched at the end of February in the country. But the bigger footnote with Spotify India listening trends is that music streaming still accounts for just 10 percent of India's population at around 150 million, per a Deloitte report from last year, and Spotify's share is only 2 million, the last time it disclosed numbers. It's also worth noting that millions of songs are still missing, thanks to the tiff with Warner Music and Saregama.

In terms of moods and playlists, though Spotify didn't share a full list, it revealed that “love” and “chill” are India's top moods, with Bollywood Mush and Warm Fuzzy Feeling, and Bollywood Acoustic and Chill Tracks being the top ones respectively in those two categories. And on the whole, the most popular Spotify playlists in India in 2019 were “Today's Top Hits”, followed by “All Out 10s”, “Top Hits Hindi”, and “New Music Hindi”.

Most-streamed artists on Spotify in 2019 (India)

Arijit Singh Tanishk Bagchi Neha Kakkar Badshah Shreya Ghoshal Dhvani Bhanushali Post Malone Vishal-Shekhar Pritam A.R. Rahman

Most-streamed international artists in India on Spotify in 2019

Post Malone BTS Shawn Mendes Taylor Swift Alan Walker Camila Cabello The Chainsmokers Billie Eilish Ariana Grande Khalid

Most-streamed artists on Spotify in 2019 (Global)

Post Malone Billie Eilish Ariana Grande Ed Sheeran Bad Bunny

Most-streamed artists on Spotify in the 2010s (Global)

Drake Ed Sheeran Post Malone Ariana Grande Eminem

Most-streamed songs on Spotify in 2019 (India)

“Señorita” - Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes “Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage” (From Kabir Singh) – Arijit Singh, Mithoon “Bekhayali” (From Kabir Singh) – Sachet Tandon, Sachet-Parampara “Duniyaa” (From Luka Chuppi) – Abhijit Vaghani, Akhil, Bob, Dhvani Bhanushali “Ve Maahi” – Arijit Singh, Asees Kaur “Tera Ban Jaunga” (From Kabir Singh) – Akhil Sachdeva, Tulsi Kumar “Mere Sohneya” (From Kabir Singh) – Parampara Thakur, Sachet Tandon, Sachet-Parampara “Pachtaoge” (From Jaani Ve) – Arijit Singh, B Praak “Saki Saki” (From Batla House) – B Praak, Neha Kakkar, Tulsi Kumar “Psycho Saiyaan” (From Saaho) – Dhvani Bhanushali, Sachet Tandon, Tanishk Bagchi

Most-streamed songs on Spotify in 2019 (Global)

“Señorita” – Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes “bad guy” – Billie Eilish “Sunflower” – Post Malone, Swae Lee “7 Rings” – Ariana Grande “Old Town Road – Remix” – Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus

Most-streamed songs on Spotify in the 2010s (Global)

“Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran “One Dance” – Drake, Kyla, WizKid “rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)” – 21 Savage, Post Malone “Closer” – Halsey, The Chainsmokers “Thinking out Loud” – Ed Sheeran

Most-streamed albums on Spotify in 2019 (India)

Kabir Singh – Various Artists Mesmeric Voice – Tulsi Kumar – Tulsi Kumar Frolic Neha Kakkar – Neha Kakkar Hollywood's Bleeding – Post Malone Party Songs Neha Kakkar – Neha Kakkar Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes Yours Truly Arijit – Arijit Singh Gully Boy – Various Artists Different World – Alan Walker Live Fast – Alan Walker

Most-streamed albums on Spotify in 2019 (Global)

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish Hollywood's Bleeding – Post Malone thank u, next – Ariana Grande No.6 Collaborations Project – Ed Sheeran Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes

Most-streamed podcasts on Spotify in 2019 (India)

On Purpose with Jay Shetty VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash The Misfits Podcast

Most-streamed podcasts on Spotify in 2019 (Global)