Technology News

Spotify Is Now Available on the PS4, PS3 in India

Only took a little over three months.

By | Updated: 6 June 2019 11:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Spotify Is Now Available on the PS4, PS3 in India
Highlights
  • Works for both free and paid Spotify users
  • Also launching in 9 other Asian, South American regions
  • Spotify Connect makes it easy to link and get started

Spotify is now finally available on PlayStation Music in India, making its way to Sony's console gaming platform several months after its debut on its direct competitor, the Xbox One from Microsoft, where it was available since the launch week in late February. That means Spotify users in India can now access millions of songs and playlists on the PS4 and PS3. Better yet, it works for both free and paid tiers, so you don't need a subscription to use Spotify on your PlayStation. India isn't the only new country that is getting Spotify on PlayStation Music — it's also launching in parallel in Argentina, Bahrain, Colombia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

All you've to do to get Spotify on your PS4 / PS3 in India is log in into your profile and open PlayStation Music. Since Spotify is currently the only PlayStation Music offering in India, you'll be prompted to sign into your Spotify account. To get started, you'll have to link your Spotify and PlayStation Network accounts. You can choose to enter your username and password on the PS4, or you can follow the much more convenient process with Spotify Connect. Simply play a song on your mobile device, hit the Spotify Connect button and then choose your PS4 device. Voilà, that's all.

Once that's done, Spotify will instantly resume your current track on the PS4 and drop you into the home screen, where you can easily navigate playlists, find new songs, and do everything else that Spotify allows. Spotify also shows up in the quick navigation menu after you hold down the PlayStation button on the PS4, which allows you to pause, skip, and change volume quickly. That's especially useful when you're in-game.

Lastly, PlayStation Music also supports the PS4's Share functionality, which means you can let your fellow PlayStation friends know what tracks you're currently listening to on Spotify.

With its arrival on the PS4, Spotify ticks off a major platform that was missing upon its arrival in India. The biggest remaining blind spots are now Amazon Echo and Google Home devices, though you can use built-in Cast functionality to cover the latter, for what it's worth.

spotify india ps4 1 Spotify India PS4

spotify india ps4 2 Spotify India PS4

spotify india ps4 3 Spotify India PS4

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify, Spotify India, PS4, PS3, PlayStation, PlayStation Music, Sony
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
An AI Rapper and a Maze: The Apps That Won Two Indian Students Apple’s WWDC 2019 Scholarships
Honor Smartphones
Spotify Is Now Available on the PS4, PS3 in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Nokia Smartphone Launch to Be Held in India Today, Here's What to Expect
  2. Nokia 2.2 Render Leaked Just Hours Ahead of Today's Launch
  3. Vodafone's New Rs. 299 Prepaid Plan Offers Unlimited Calling, 3GB Data
  4. How Are You, Tim Apple? Indian Student Asks Cook
  5. Nokia Phone Due on June 6 Teased to Sport Waterdrop-Style Display Notch
  6. Redmi K20, K20 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India by Mid-July
  7. Sony Launches a New 2.1 Channel Soundbar in India
  8. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi Note 7S Camera Comparison
  9. Dark Phoenix Is a Disappointing, Forgetful End to This X-Men Run
  10. Meet Two Indian Students Who Won Apple’s WWDC 2019 Scholarship
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.