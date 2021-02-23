Technology News
Spotify Will Soon Be Available in Hindi

Still no Hindi lyrics though.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 23 February 2021 00:44 IST
Photo Credit: Akhil Arora/Gadgets 360

Highlights
  • Spotify currently available in 24 languages
  • Hindi part of 36 new languages on their way
  • Apple Music, Gaana also offer Hindi UI

The Spotify app will soon be available in Hindi. At its online-only Stream On event on Monday, Spotify announced that Hindi is part of a wave of 36 new languages coming soon to Spotify, alongside the likes of Romanian and Swahili. With the arrival of Hindi localisation at an undetermined date, the Spotify UI will be available in more than 60 languages in total. Hindi will be the last major language to join the fray. Currently, Spotify is available in English, French, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Russian, Portuguese, Indonesian, and Japanese.

Spotify's Hindi adoption has taken roughly two years, much quicker than its video streaming counterpart Netflix which took four and a half years after its launch in India to provide a Hindi UI. In doing so, it has not only surpassed local competitor JioSaavn, but also matched its international competitor Apple Music. Of course, if it's Indian languages you're after, Gaana leads in this department, with support for Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Gujarati.

While Hindi music has been available on Spotify since launch, lyrics aren't available in Hindi. That's despite the fact that Spotify's lyrics partner — streaming services are not directly responsible for lyrics — the lyrics app Musixmatch offers a catalogue of song lyrics with translations in Hindi (available on JioSaavn reportedly). Maybe once the Spotify app is localised in Hindi, it can start working to include Hindi song lyrics too. Of course, despite the localisation, most song titles will continue to be in English.

Further reading: Spotify, Spotify India, Hindi
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
