Spotify Premium Free Trial Extended to 3 Months Worldwide

That’s two whole months more than before.

By | Updated: 22 August 2019 16:03 IST
Photo Credit: Spotify

  • Extended free trial rolling out for individual, student plans
  • Available to everyone who hasn’t already tried Premium
  • Spotify Premium claims to have over 100 million subscribers

Spotify is extending its trial period from one month to three months for new Premium subscribers worldwide, it announced Thursday, matching its biggest competitor Apple Music. The three-month Spotify trial is now available for individual and student plans, and will roll out across Duo and Family plans (wherever available) in the coming months. As you can expect, the new extended Spotify Premium trial is only open to those who haven't tried Premium in the past. Moreover, the new three-month offer won't also be available on non-recurring products or carrier billing (except Australia, Germany, Japan, and Switzerland), Spotify said.

“Music and podcasts play an important role in people's lives so we wanted to give users the first 3 months for free to fully enjoy everything that Spotify Premium has to offer,” Spotify's Chief Premium Business Officer Alex Norström said. “We know it takes time to fully experience all of the features available with Premium, so we're giving people the time that they need to fall in love with Premium's seamless listening experience and on-demand access to more than 50 million tracks, billions of playlists and 450,000 podcast titles for free.”

By getting on par with Apple Music, Spotify's extended three-month trial is now more than what other international giants, YouTube Music and Amazon Prime Music, offer — both are one month only.

To avail 90 days of free Spotify Premium, just head over to Spotify.com/Premium or Spotify.com/Student, as applicable. Spotify claims to have over 100 million Premium subscribers around the world.

