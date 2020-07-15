Technology News
loading

Spotify Expands to Russia and 12 Other Countries

Spotify's 12 new markets are Albania, Belarus, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Moldavia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia, and Ukraine.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 July 2020 10:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Spotify Expands to Russia and 12 Other Countries

Podcasts, a major investment at Spotify, will not be launched in the region yet

Highlights
  • Spotify will be in 92 global markets after these launches
  • Spotify said the new markets represent 250 million potential customers
  • In Russia, Spotify premium will cost 169 rubles

Spotify Technology on Tuesday launched its music streaming service in Russia, the fastest growing international market for music, and 12 other regions as part of its expansion strategy after breaking into India last year.

It will begin offering free and subscription services in 13 new markets, which include Albania, Belarus, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Moldavia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia, and Ukraine.

Spotify Chief Executive Daniel Ek has discussed Spotify's goal of launching in Russia and South Korea during the company's first-quarter earnings call, but he did not specify the timing. Spotify will be in 92 global markets after these launches.

Strong growth during the global pandemic convinced Spotify to move ahead with the launch plans, executives said.

Russia is the 17th biggest global market for music streaming where some 87 percent of people stream music online, according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry. The new markets represent 250 million potential customers, the company said.

"We can be more local than global competitor, and at the same time, be more global than local competitors ... to really open up a window to the world for both music consumers as well as creators in the industry," Gustav Gyllenhammar, Spotify's vice president of markets and subscriber growth, said in an interview this week.

The company said it will work with local distributors, which it did not name, and has signed partnerships with labels to offer artists from their respective regions, Gyllenhammar said.

Podcasts, a major investment at Spotify, will not be launched in the region yet as the market for them is "nascent" in Russia, Spotify said.

"It's something that will be important to us over time," Gyllenhammar said.

In Russia, Spotify premium will cost 169 rubles ($2.38) a month, compared to $9.99 in the United States (Rs. 119 in India).

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify, Music, Podcasts
Huawei to Be Purged From UK 5G Networks by End of 2027: PM Boris Johnson

Related Stories

Spotify Expands to Russia and 12 Other Countries
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. OnePlus Nord Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  3. OnePlus Buds True Wireless Earphones to Launch on July 21
  4. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  5. OnePlus Nord Teased to Come With a 4,115mAh Battery
  6. Money Heist Season 5 Now in the Works, Creator Álex Pina Reveals
  7. Realme C11 First Impressions
  8. Airtel BlueJeans Debuts as Airtel’s Answer to JioMeet and Zoom
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify Expands to Russia and 12 Other Countries
  2. Huawei to Be Purged From UK 5G Networks by End of 2027: PM Boris Johnson
  3. Government Said to Quiz Owners of Banned Chinese Apps Over Content, Practices
  4. OnePlus Nord Pre-Orders Open Today at 1:30pm Via Amazon in India
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Xiaomi India Site: Price, Specifications
  6. AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro Workstation CPUs Announced WIth Up to 64 Cores, 128 PCIe 4.0 Lanes
  7. Airtel and Vodafone Idea Collectively Lost Over 75 Lakh Subscribers in March, Jio Adds 46 Lakh New Ones: TRAI
  8. Huawei UK 5G Ban: How the Chinese Brand Is Faring Around the World
  9. Spotify Rolls Out New Podcast Charts in India, 25 More Markets
  10. Flipkart Raises $1.2 Billion in Fresh Funding From Walmart, Existing Investors
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com