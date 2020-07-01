Spotify Premium Duo Expands Worldwide, Costs Rs. 149 in India

Spotify is expanding the availability of Spotify Premium Duo — a subscription built for two people, usually couples — to 55 new markets including India, it said Wednesday. Spotify Premium Duo will cost Rs. 149 per month in India, $13 (about Rs. 980) in the US, and £13 (about Rs. 1,220) in the UK. If you haven't used Spotify Premium in the past, you'll get a free month of Spotify Premium Duo. And if you have tried Spotify Premium previously, you can easily switch to Duo on Spotify.com under the “Account” section. A Spotify Premium Duo subscription grants you access to the exclusive “Duo Mix” playlist, made with music tastes that suit both users.

“Today, we are proud to launch Spotify Premium Duo, a first of its kind audio offering for just two people in the same household,” Spotify's chief freemium business officer Alex Norström said in a prepared statement. “Premium Duo includes our extensive music and podcast catalogue and everything users love about Spotify Premium. With two individual Premium accounts, you can both listen independently, uninterrupted and get all of your personalised playlists and features tailored just for you. We are thrilled to bring this unique Spotify Premium plan to even more markets around the world.”

In its announcement, Spotify claimed 73 percent of couples said they listen to music together to recall happy memories, and 63 percent said they listen to music together to build their identity or create memorable moments, according to a user study it conducted. A subscription-for-two is unique to Spotify, with all other music streaming competitors only offering family plans. Naturally, Spotify Premium Duo is more affordable. Spotify Premium Family costs Rs. 179 per month in India, $15 (about Rs. 1,130) in the US, and £15 (about Rs. 1,400) in the UK.

Previously available in select markets, Spotify Premium Duo's global expansion — to 55 of Spotify's 79 markets in total — comes a day after the expiry of three-month free trials and heavily-discounted annual plans.

Spotify Premium Duo is now available in India at Rs. 149 per month. It offers access to 50 million songs and over a million podcasts. Head over to spotify.com/duo to get started.

