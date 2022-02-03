Technology News
loading

Spotify COVID-19 Misinformation Row: Roxane Gay Removes Her Podcast From the Platform

Recently, many musicians have also had their songs removed from Spotify in protest of Joe Rogan's podcast.

By ANI | Updated: 3 February 2022 16:50 IST
Spotify COVID-19 Misinformation Row: Roxane Gay Removes Her Podcast From the Platform

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Roxane Gay

The Roxane Gay Agenda podcast can still be streamed on Apple Podcasts, Luminary app

Highlights
  • The Roxane Gay Agenda podcast premiered in late January
  • Roxane Gay is known for her book ‘Bad Feminist’
  • Roxane's departure comes after another musician removed her podcast

Roxane Gay, the host of 'The Roxane Gay Agenda' podcast, has removed her show from Spotify amid a growing number of celebrity departures from the audio streaming platform recently.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the podcast — which premiered in late January — is not available on Spotify but can still be streamed on Apple Podcasts or the Luminary app.

"It won't move any sort of needle but I removed my podcast from Spotify," the 'Bad Feminist' author tweeted.

She added, "That's all there really is to say about that. Onward."

Roxane's departure comes after India Arie, a musician and podcaster said she would be pulling her podcast 'SongVersation' from Spotify in protest of Joe Rogan's comments on his podcast that it would be "weird" to call Black people "black" unless they were "100 percent African, from the darkest place, where they're not wearing any clothes all day."

As for other podcasters, Brene Brown, who has two exclusive podcasts with Spotify, announced last week that she would be pausing the release of any future episodes of 'Unlocking Us' and 'Dare to Lead'.

In a message posted on her personal website, Brown elaborated on her decision and called on Spotify to "have a transparent misinformation policy (made available to the public) that balances addressing the complex misinformation issues we face today while respecting free speech" that was applied across the platform.

Recently, many musicians have also had their songs removed from Spotify in protest of Rogan's content. Graham Nash, Neil Young, and Joni Mitchell are some of these celebrities.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Roxane Gay, Spotify, The Roxane Gay Agenda, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, COVID 19 Misinformation
Nokia Confident About Future as It Post Strong Profit After ‘Transformational’ 2021
Airtel Xstream Premium Pack With Access to Multiple OTT Platforms Revised, Now Starts at Rs. 149 per Month
Spotify COVID-19 Misinformation Row: Roxane Gay Removes Her Podcast From the Platform
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MIUI 13 With System Upgrades Coming to Xiaomi Phones in India Starting Q1
  2. Netflix Renews Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein for Season 2
  3. Realme 9 Pro Series Set to Launch in India on February 16
  4. MSI Gaming Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core H Series Processors Now in India
  5. Chinese Man Creates World’s Largest Power Bank With 27,000,000mAh Capacity
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Global Variant to Get OxygenOS 12: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Details Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  8. Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Debuts in India
  9. JioPhone 5G Specifications Tipped to Include Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display
  10. Oppo Watch Free India Launch Date Set for February 4 Alongside Reno 7 Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Reports Strongest Quarter for iPhone Sales in India to Date
  2. Spotify CEO Addresses Joe Rogan Controversy, Says Company Doesn't Change Policies Based on One Creator
  3. Airtel Xstream Premium Pack With Access to Multiple OTT Platforms Revised, Now Starts at Rs. 149 per Month
  4. Spotify COVID-19 Misinformation Row: Roxane Gay Removes Her Podcast From the Platform
  5. Nokia Confident About Future as It Post Strong Profit After ‘Transformational’ 2021
  6. Twitter Articles Feature Reportedly in the Works, Could Offer Support for Longer Posts
  7. Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 (EAX20), Nighthawk AX6000 (EAX80) Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Extenders Launched in India
  8. Nintendo Switch Sales Top 100 Million, Surpassing Wii’s Lifetime Figure
  9. Israel Upholds Use of Surveillance Technology on Protesters’ Smartphones
  10. T-Series Enters OTT Space; Teams Up With Aanand L. Rai, Anubhav Sinha, Nikkhil Advani for Web Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.