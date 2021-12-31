Technology News
BLACKPINK's Lisa Sets the Fastest Record to Hit 300 Million Streams on Spotify

Lisa's solo album title song “LALISA” previously topped the iTunes Top Song charts in 72 countries.

By ANI | Updated: 31 December 2021 13:03 IST
BLACKPINK's Lisa Sets the Fastest Record to Hit 300 Million Streams on Spotify

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Lalisa Manoban

Lisa’s ‘MONEY’ had surpassed 300 million streams on Spotify

Highlights
  • Lisa's LALISA earlier topped the iTunes Top Song charts in 72 countries
  • Money was released on September 10
  • MONEY is ranked 5 on Spotify Global chart

K-pop group BLACKPINK member Lisa's first solo album song 'MONEY' has set a new record on Spotify, the world's largest music streaming platform.

Lisa's agency YG Entertainment on December 30 shared that 'MONEY' hit 300 million streams on Spotify in the morning on this day. It is the milestone in 112 days after being released on September 10. In addition, this is the fastest record that the song released by K-pop solo artist surpassed 300 million streams.

The previous fastest record was Jennie's solo, which hit 300 million streams for the first time as a Korean solo artist in about 960 days.

Lisa's solo album title song 'LALISA' previously topped the iTunes Top Song charts in 72 countries and the Global YouTube Song Top 100 chart for 2 consecutive weeks. In addition, 'LALISA' and 'MONEY' ranked 84th and 93th, respectively, on Billboard's 'Hot 100' chart, successfully entering the main single chart in the global pop market.

In particular, 'MONEY' has showed off its long-term popularity, ranking 5th on Spotify Global chart. Moreover, it ranked on UK Official Single Top 100 chart and US Billboard Hot 100 chart for 8 and 2 consecutive weeks, respectively.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lisa, Spotify, Money, Lalisa, Blackpink, K-pop
BLACKPINK's Lisa Sets the Fastest Record to Hit 300 Million Streams on Spotify
