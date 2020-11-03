Technology News
loading

Spotify Will Let Artists, Labels, Choose Which Songs to Promote in Radio, Autoplay

Artists and labels can identify music that’s a priority for them and Spotify’s system will add that signal to the algorithm that determines personalised listening sessions.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 3 November 2020 17:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Spotify Will Let Artists, Labels, Choose Which Songs to Promote in Radio, Autoplay

If the songs don’t perform well, Spotify said it will pull them back from the experiment

Highlights
  • Spotify will soon let artists identify songs that’s a priority for them
  • Spotify will add the songs to a signal that determines listening sessions
  • Using the service will affect the promotional recording royalty rate

Spotify will soon test giving artists more of a say in how their music is discovered. In this experiment, artists and labels can identify music that's a priority for them and Spotify's system will add that signal to the algorithm that determines personalised listening sessions. Spotify will apply this service on Radio and Autoplay initially, after which it will expand it to other sections, depending on feedback.

The music streaming platform won't charge a fee for this service, as it wrote in a blog post that it wants the tool to be accessible to artists at any stage of their career. Instead, labels or right holders will be required to agree to be paid a promotional recording royalty rate for streams in the personalised listening sessions where this service is provided. Spotify hasn't mentioned how much lower the rate will be.

“We believe our recommendations should also be informed by artists—their priorities and what they have to say about their music,” the company wrote in its blog post. If the songs resonate with listeners, they'll be tried in similar sessions, but if they don't perform well, Spotify said it will pull the songs back from the experiment.

Initially, artists will be able to put the spotlight on specific songs through Autoplay tracks, which are the songs that play after a user has completed listening to a playlist or an album, and Spotify Radio, where the app chooses songs for the listener based on an artist or song chosen by the listener.

Artists will be able to prioritise specific songs – perhaps an album anniversary they're celebrating, a song they're excited about, or a cultural moment they're experiencing. The music streaming service clarified that it would not guarantee placement to labels or artists and will only recommend music it thinks listeners will want to hear.

Spotify said that it was able to make great personalised recommendations because of the complex, dynamic systems that consider a wide variety of inputs about what listeners liked, referred to as signals. These signals are balanced in many possible different pathways to produce an output, which is ‘the perfect song for the moment.' Signals include what a user is listening to, which song they were adding to their playlist, what time of the day the song was being heard, listening habits of people who have similar tastes, and more.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify, Spotify artists
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Xiaomi Sold Over 1 Crore Mi Power Banks Assembled in India, Company Announces
Google Chrome Gets Second Security Patch for Critical Zero-Day Bug in Two Weeks

Related Stories

Spotify Will Let Artists, Labels, Choose Which Songs to Promote in Radio, Autoplay
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Micromax Makes Its Comeback in India With Two 'In' Series Phones
  2. Redmi Note 9 Series May Get Three New Phones This Month
  3. Apple Event Invite for November 10: What Is Apple's Next 'One More Thing'
  4. Vivo V20 SE With Snapdragon 665 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India
  5. Blaupunkt BTW Air True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  6. Airtel Broadband, Postpaid Users Get Disney+ Hotstar VIP for Free
  7. Google Messages Now Lets You Sort SMS Messages Into Categories
  8. WhatsApp Now Lets You Easily Clean Up Storage Consumed by Messaging Junk
  9. Apple May Bring New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro Models at November 10 Event
  10. LG Phone With Rollable Display Revealed in Render, 2021 Launch Expected
#Latest Stories
  1. Noise Air Buds True Wireless Earphones With 4-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  2. Google Chrome Gets Second Security Patch for Critical Zero-Day Bug in Two Weeks
  3. Spotify Will Let Artists, Labels, Choose Which Songs to Promote in Radio, Autoplay
  4. Xiaomi Sold Over 1 Crore Mi Power Banks Assembled in India, Company Announces
  5. Huawei Nova 8 SE Launch Set for November 5, 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Tipped
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Expected to Be Unveiled Mid-January, Sales May Start From Early February
  7. Microsoft to Invest in Ant Group-Backed Indonesian Startup Bukalapak
  8. Among Us Has Rolled Out an Update to Let Players Vote Anonymously, Friendlists and Bigger Servers Coming Soon
  9. WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out Redesigned Storage Management Tool to Delete Junk Messages
  10. Google Pixel Phones Receiving November Android Security Update With Host of Improvements and Fixes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com