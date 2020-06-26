Technology News
Spotify Now Available on Alexa-Enabled Devices in India, Starting With Amazon Echo

Spotify’s Alexa support is currently limited to only Amazon Echo devices, but will extend to more Alexa-enabled devices in the future.

By Abhinav Lal | Updated: 26 June 2020 12:57 IST
Spotify made the announcement about Alexa support in a statement on Friday

Highlights
  • Spotify will initially be available on Echo devices only
  • Soon, it will release support for other Alexa-enabled devices
  • Spotify recently signed a deal for original DC podcasts

Spotify on Friday announced that both its Premium and free tier subscribers can now use the music streaming service with Alexa on Amazon Echo devices in India. The Swedish company also detailed several Alexa voice commands that its users can utilise, from playing playlists to podcasts. While for now Alexa support is limited to Amazon Echo devices, Spotify says it will soon be available on other Alexa-enabled devices, including Fire TV models and mobile devices.

To set up Spotify on Amazon Alexa, users will need to go to their Alexa app, and visit Settings > Music > Link New Service and then select Spotify. Users will then have to key in their Spotify username and password. If users would like to make Spotify their default music service on the Amazon Echo device, they can also enable Default Services.

Once the user has linked their Spotify account with Alexa, they can use the Spotify app to play content on their Alexa devices by saying “Alexa, Spotify connect”, thereby making the Alexa device discoverable in the music streaming app. Alternatively, users can look for Devices Available on the now playing screen of the Spotify app, and then select the Echo device they want to listen on.

Spotify had originally added support for Amazon Echo devices back in 2016, but only for premium subscribers and in select markets. The streaming service's free tier users also got access to Alexa-enabled devices in November 2019, but the same was restricted to select markets. Spotify is also already available on Fire TV Stick dongles.

 

Earlier this month, Spotify signed a deal with Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment to bring an original slate of narrative scripted podcasts to the streaming service. At the time, the Swedish company – which competes with Apple Music – said that 19 percent of its total monthly active users listen to podcasts, and that it has over 1 million podcasts on its platform.

As mentioned, Spotify detailed a bunch of voice commands users can utilise to control the music streaming service on an Amazon Echo device. These are:

Playlists

  • “Alexa, play my Daily Mix 1 on Spotify”
  • “Alexa, play Bollywood Acoustic on Spotify”
  • “Alexa, play Chai & Classics on Spotify”
  • “Alexa, play my <name> playlist from Spotify”

Movies

  • “Alexa, play Street Dancer 3D songs on Spotify”
  • “Alexa, play Kabir Singh songs on Spotify”

Songs

  • “Alexa, play Malang on Spotify”
  • “Alexa, play Dance Monkey on Spotify”

Artists

  • “Alexa, play Badshah songs on Spotify”

Artist Radio

  • “Alexa, play A R Rahman Radio on Spotify”

Genres

  • “Alexa, play chill tracks on Spotify”

Music Alarm

  • “Alexa, set alarm for 6 AM with meditation music on Spotify”

Spotify Connect

  • “Alexa, Spotify Connect on Kitchen Echo”

Podcasts

  • “Alexa, Spotify connect” and then select the Podcast on the Spotify app. It will play on the connected Echo device.
Further reading: Spotify, Alexa, Amazon Alexa, Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo Devices
Abhinav Lal Abhinav Lal is the News Editor for Gadgets 360 and has been tracking tech news for over a decade now. He is interested in all things tech and has written extensively about the smartphone industry in India and around the world. Write to him at abhinavl@ndtv.com More
YouTube Testing TikTok-Like Short Video Format on Android, iOS
Fitbit Says Young Adults in US Slower to Step Back to Normal

