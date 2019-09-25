Technology News
Spotify Adds Two New Playlists - On Repeat and Repeat Rewind - That Highlight Your Favourite Tracks

Spotify says, "With these two new playlists, you can sit back, relax, and fall in love with the songs you’ve played most all over again."

25 September 2019
Spotify has launched two new playlists, On Repeat and Repeat Rewind - as the names suggest, the playlists resurfaces songs you've listened to and enjoyed before. The Swedish music streaming firm is also releasing a redesigned 'Spotify for Artists app', which will display the total number of people listening to an artists tracks worldwide at any moment.

In blog post, Spotify said, "With these two new playlists, you can sit back, relax, and fall in love with the songs you've played most all over again." It describes On Repeat as a way to get more of your current favourite tracks. "This playlist helps you keep track of what you've been playing most over the past 30 days. On Repeat auto-updates, so you can be sure everything on there is the most up-to-date account of what you've been playing nonstop. It's a great combination of all the music you love, no matter what artist or genre, so each time you tap play, it will sound a little different," it adds.

As for Repeat Rewind, Spotify says it is a "great way to reminisce with the songs you fell in love with in the not-so-far-off past." It goes on to add, "It includes tracks that you played over a month ago for you to rediscover. Whether you're constantly discovering something new or a purveyor of the classics, sometimes it feels good to just kick back with the familiar. Similarly to On Repeat, your songs can span across artists, moods, and genres, and update every five days. (But don't worry, the tracks will never appear on both playlists at the same time)."

Getting to the Spotify for Artists app, the company says the redesigned app will be rolled out this week on Android and iOS. It will also track when a song is added to a playlist or when an artists hits a followers milestone, The Verge reported on Tuesday. The updated app, which includes a new home tab, will feature recommendations for articles.

Spotify recently updated new feature for users to share favourite music and podcasts with friends on Snapchat.

Snapchat is now one of the several destinations that Spotify users can share on, along with WhatsApp, Messages, Messenger, Twitter, Instagram Stories and Facebook Stories.

Spotify now has around 232 million monthly active users globally, which is an increase of 29 percent year-on-year, along with 108 million premium subscribers, which is also 31 percent (YoY) growth.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify
Canon EOS M200 Launched, the Company's Latest Entry-Level Mirrorless Camera
Honor Smartphones
