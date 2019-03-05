Technology News

Spotify Adds 1 Million Unique Listeners in India in Less Than a Week

, 05 March 2019
Spotify Adds 1 Million Unique Listeners in India in Less Than a Week

Spotify Technology, the world's most popular paid music streaming service, said it racked up more than 1 million unique users in India across its free and premium tiers since launching less than a week ago.

Spotify launched in India on Tuesday, stepping into a price-sensitive market crowded by well-funded players such as Reliance Industries' JioSaavn and Apple's Apple Music.

The Swedish company is offering a free version that will run with ads, alongside a premium ad-free variant that will charge users Rs. 119 ($1.68) per month.

India, with a population of 1.3 billion and more than 400 million smartphone users, is a potentially huge market for the Swedish company.

According to media reports, Tencent-backed Gaana leads the Indian streaming market with over 80 million monthly users. Spotify has 207 million monthly active users globally and 96 million subscribers.

In India, the streaming service also competes with other players including Amazon's Prime Music, Alphabet's Google Play Music and Xiaomi-backed Hungama.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

Spotify Adds 1 Million Unique Listeners in India in Less Than a Week
