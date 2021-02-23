Technology News
Spotify Launches Into 85 New Markets in ‘Next Few Days’

Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nigeria are the biggest new markets for Spotify.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 23 February 2021 01:17 IST
Spotify Launches Into 85 New Markets in 'Next Few Days'

Photo Credit: Spotify

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek at the event

  • Spotify currently available in 93 countries worldwide
  • Both Free and Premium to be offered in 85 new markets
  • Local offerings might be limited at launch, Spotify said

Spotify is expanding to 85 new markets in the “next few days” across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, Europe, and Latin America, co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek announced at its online-only Stream On event on Monday. This includes big new markets such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nigeria. Put together, the 85 new Spotify markets represent more than a billion people — a massive new untapped audience for Spotify that has grown to more than 345 million monthly active users and over 155 million paid subscribers globally. This is Spotify's largest expansion to date — it's currently available in 93 countries, which took 12 years — and essentially makes it a global service.

In all 85 new markets, Spotify will offer both Spotify Free and Spotify Premium plans. Individual, Family, Duo, and Student Spotify plans will be available in select markets, Spotify said. Listeners in new markets will get to access Spotify on mobile apps and in the browser. Apps for TV, consoles, speakers, wearables, and cars will be launched in the “coming months”. Spotify's global music catalogue will be available in all new 85 markets, and it will work with local rights holder to add more local offerings.

Here's the full list of the 85 new markets that Spotify is launching in:

  1. Angola
  2. Antigua and Barbuda
  3. Armenia
  4. Azerbaijan
  5. Bahamas
  6. Bangladesh
  7. Barbados
  8. Belize
  9. Benin
  10. Bhutan
  11. Botswana
  12. Brunei Darussalam
  13. Burkina Faso
  14. Burundi
  15. Cabo Verde
  16. Cambodia
  17. Cameroon
  18. Chad
  19. Comoros
  20. Côte d'Ivoire
  21. Curaçao
  22. Djibouti
  23. Dominica
  24. Equatorial Guinea
  25. Eswatini
  26. Fiji
  27. Gabon
  28. Gambia
  29. Georgia
  30. Ghana
  31. Grenada
  32. Guinea
  33. Guinea-Bissau
  34. Guyana
  35. Haiti
  36. Jamaica
  37. Kenya
  38. Kiribati
  39. Kyrgyzstan
  40. Lao People's Democratic Republic
  41. Lesotho
  42. Liberia
  43. Macau
  44. Madagascar
  45. Malawi
  46. Maldives
  47. Mali
  48. Marshall Islands
  49. Mauritania
  50. Mauritius
  51. Micronesia
  52. Mongolia
  53. Mozambique
  54. Namibia
  55. Nauru
  56. Nepal
  57. Niger
  58. Nigeria
  59. Pakistan
  60. Palau
  61. Papua New Guinea
  62. Rwanda
  63. Samoa
  64. San Marino
  65. Sao Tome and Principe
  66. Senegal
  67. Seychelles
  68. Sierra Leone
  69. Solomon Islands
  70. Sri Lanka
  71. St. Kitts and Nevis
  72. St. Lucia
  73. St. Vincent and the Grenadines
  74. Suriname
  75. Tanzania
  76. Timor-Leste
  77. Togo
  78. Tonga
  79. Trinidad and Tobago
  80. Tuvalu
  81. Uganda
  82. Uzbekistan
  83. Vanuatu
  84. Zambia
  85. Zimbabwe
Akhil Arora
Spotify Will Soon Be Available in Hindi

