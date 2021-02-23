Spotify Launches Into 85 New Markets in ‘Next Few Days’

Spotify is expanding to 85 new markets in the “next few days” across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, Europe, and Latin America, co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek announced at its online-only Stream On event on Monday. This includes big new markets such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nigeria. Put together, the 85 new Spotify markets represent more than a billion people — a massive new untapped audience for Spotify that has grown to more than 345 million monthly active users and over 155 million paid subscribers globally. This is Spotify's largest expansion to date — it's currently available in 93 countries, which took 12 years — and essentially makes it a global service.

In all 85 new markets, Spotify will offer both Spotify Free and Spotify Premium plans. Individual, Family, Duo, and Student Spotify plans will be available in select markets, Spotify said. Listeners in new markets will get to access Spotify on mobile apps and in the browser. Apps for TV, consoles, speakers, wearables, and cars will be launched in the “coming months”. Spotify's global music catalogue will be available in all new 85 markets, and it will work with local rights holder to add more local offerings.

Here's the full list of the 85 new markets that Spotify is launching in: