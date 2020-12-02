Technology News
Spotify 2020 Wrapped Offers Insights on Your Listening Habits for the Year

Spotify 2020 Wrapped can be accessed by people who are not subscribed to Spotify and they can check global listening trends.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 December 2020 18:33 IST
Spotify 2020 Wrapped has quizzes for users

Highlights
  • Spotify 2020 Wrapped is live for eligible users
  • It offers insights on listening history for 2020
  • Spotify 2020 Wrapped is available to non-Spotify users as well

Spotify 2020 Wrapped is live for eligible users and offers a look at their listening habits of the past 11 months. It is exclusive to the Spotify mobile app on Android and iOS, and provides insights on artists, songs, genres, and podcasts that a user has listened to this year. There are a few new features to the 2020 version of Wrapped, like quizzes, Story of Your 2020 feature, deep dive into podcasts, new badges, personalised playlists, and Wrapped for people who don't use Spotify.

Every year, Spotify releases Wrapped for its users so that they can look back at their listening history for the year. It shares insights on which artist you listened to the most, which song you heard the most and how many times, your preferred genre, podcasts, and more. This year, for 2020 Wrapped, Spotify has added six new features. Users can take quizzes to test their skills “at predicting the top podcasts, artists, and even top decade you streamed most.”

Story of Your 2020 feature shows the journey of your top song through the year from its fist stream to the 100th. It also shows all the notable things that have happened with that song. Podcast listeners will have access to information like how many minutes they spent listening to a podcast and the most binge-worthy podcast of the year.

Spotify Premium users will be given titles or badges based on the ways they listened. For example, Spotify explained that if a user's playlists gain significant amount of followers, the user will be crowned ‘Tastemaker.' The ‘Pioneer' badge will be given to users who listened to a song before it hit 50,000 streams. Additionally, the new personalised playlists feature will collate your top songs, as well as ‘Missed hits' – songs recommended by Spotify from 2020 that you did not listen to, but might like.

Spotify Wrapped is open to non-Spotify users as well. People who are not subscribed to Spotify can look at the latest global trends by heading here. It will show most streamed artist, the most played song, top playlists for self-care, and the decade the world listened to the most.

Spotify Wrapped 2020 is only available on the app on Android and iOS.

Further reading: Spotify, Spotify 2020 Wrapped
