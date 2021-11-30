Tom Holland's Spider-Man isn't going anywhere, at least not if former Sony Pictures chairperson Amy Pascal would have her way. In a new interview, Pascal — a producer on every Spider-Man movie since 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming — stated her intention to make a new trilogy of Spider-Man movies inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Holland reprising his role. Pascal has previously spoken about her adoration for Holland in the lead as Peter Parker, hyperbolically claiming that she has discussed making “100 more” Spider-Man movies and would never make Spider-Man movies without Holland.

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” Pascal told Fandango in an interview published Monday. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel [Studios]. We're thinking of this [— Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home —] as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies… yes, Marvel and Sony are going to keep going together as partners.”

Hopefully, the new Spider-Man trilogy will also end the current obsession with squeezing “home” into the title. Jokes aside, neither of Disney, Marvel Studios, and Sony Pictures had any comment about more Spider-Man movies when reached, according to Deadline. People familiar with the matter told the publication that a new Spider-Man trilogy is not confirmed at this time. Sony Pictures would have to iron out a new agreement with Disney, which hasn't gone well in the past. The two fell out in 2019, with Disney ultimately agreeing after getting a 25 percent co-financing and equity stake.

But the bigger question with three more Spider-Man movies might be convincing the lead star to stay on. In an interview with GQ published earlier in November, Holland was non-committal on his Spider-Man future: “Maybe it is time for me to move on. Maybe what's best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film. I have to take Peter Parker into account as well, because he is an important part of my life. If I'm playing Spider-Man after I'm 30, I've done something wrong.”

Holland was 19 when he was cast as Peter Parker/ Spider-Man. He is now 25. Holland has appeared in five MCU movies since then — which will be six in December with Spider-Man: No Way Home. His Spider-Man trilogy has been spread over four years. If Sony Pictures continues its current pace (of releasing a new Spider-Man movie every two years), Holland could wrap up a new Spider-Man trilogy by the time he's 30. And he does seem somewhat open to it.

“I'd be very content with just being a stay-at-home dad, and producing a film here and there,” Holland told GQ. “I might start shooting [the Apple TV+ series] The Crowded Room and go, ‘You know what, this is what I'm going to do for the rest of my life.' Or I might do Spider-Man 4, 5, and 6, finish when I'm 32, and never make another. I'm not sure what I want to do. […] Now as I'm getting a little bit older, I'm like, ‘It's good to have things to work for. Just don't give 100 percent of your energy towards it. I'm trying to live my life a little bit more freely.'”

