New Spider-Man Trilogy, With Tom Holland, in the Works at Marvel and Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: No Way Home “is not the last of our MCU movies,” producer Amy Pascal said.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 30 November 2021 11:03 IST
New Spider-Man Trilogy, With Tom Holland, in the Works at Marvel and Sony Pictures

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures

Tom Holland as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home poster

Highlights
  • Tom Holland’s Spider-Man got his start in Captain America: Civil War
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home release date in India is December 16
  • Holland has been non-committal on his future as Spider-Man

Tom Holland's Spider-Man isn't going anywhere, at least not if former Sony Pictures chairperson Amy Pascal would have her way. In a new interview, Pascal — a producer on every Spider-Man movie since 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming — stated her intention to make a new trilogy of Spider-Man movies inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Holland reprising his role. Pascal has previously spoken about her adoration for Holland in the lead as Peter Parker, hyperbolically claiming that she has discussed making “100 more” Spider-Man movies and would never make Spider-Man movies without Holland.

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” Pascal told Fandango in an interview published Monday. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel [Studios]. We're thinking of this [— Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home —] as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies… yes, Marvel and Sony are going to keep going together as partners.”

Hopefully, the new Spider-Man trilogy will also end the current obsession with squeezing “home” into the title. Jokes aside, neither of Disney, Marvel Studios, and Sony Pictures had any comment about more Spider-Man movies when reached, according to Deadline. People familiar with the matter told the publication that a new Spider-Man trilogy is not confirmed at this time. Sony Pictures would have to iron out a new agreement with Disney, which hasn't gone well in the past. The two fell out in 2019, with Disney ultimately agreeing after getting a 25 percent co-financing and equity stake.

But the bigger question with three more Spider-Man movies might be convincing the lead star to stay on. In an interview with GQ published earlier in November, Holland was non-committal on his Spider-Man future: “Maybe it is time for me to move on. Maybe what's best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film. I have to take Peter Parker into account as well, because he is an important part of my life. If I'm playing Spider-Man after I'm 30, I've done something wrong.”

Holland was 19 when he was cast as Peter Parker/ Spider-Man. He is now 25. Holland has appeared in five MCU movies since then — which will be six in December with Spider-Man: No Way Home. His Spider-Man trilogy has been spread over four years. If Sony Pictures continues its current pace (of releasing a new Spider-Man movie every two years), Holland could wrap up a new Spider-Man trilogy by the time he's 30. And he does seem somewhat open to it.

“I'd be very content with just being a stay-at-home dad, and producing a film here and there,” Holland told GQ. “I might start shooting [the Apple TV+ series] The Crowded Room and go, ‘You know what, this is what I'm going to do for the rest of my life.' Or I might do Spider-Man 4, 5, and 6, finish when I'm 32, and never make another. I'm not sure what I want to do. […] Now as I'm getting a little bit older, I'm like, ‘It's good to have things to work for. Just don't give 100 percent of your energy towards it. I'm trying to live my life a little bit more freely.'”

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home

  • Release Date in US 17 December 2021
  • Release Date in India 16 December 2021
  • Language English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Cast
    Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, J. B. Smoove, Benedict Wong, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx
  • Director Jon Watts
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal
  • Production Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios, Pascal Pictures
Spider-Man: Far from Home

Spider-Man: Far from Home

  • Release Date 2 July 2019
  • Language English, Hindi, Tamil, Telgu
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy
  • Duration 2h 9min
  • Cast
    Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, J. B. Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, Jake Gyllenhaal
  • Director Jon Watts
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal
  • Production Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios, Pascal Pictures
  • Certificate U/A
  • Users Rating
    (4.3/5)
Spider-Man: Homecoming Watch on Netflix

Spider-Man: Homecoming

  • Release Date 7 July 2017
  • Language English
  • Genre Superhero, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Fantasy
  • Duration 2h 13min
  • Cast
    Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Jon Favreau, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Tony Revolori, Bokeem Woodbine, Tyne Daly, Marisa Tomei, Robert Downey Jr.
  • Director Jon Watts
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal
  • Production Sony Pictures Releasing
Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spider Man, Spider Man No Way Home, Spider Man Far From Home, Spider Man Homecoming, Spider Man 4, Spider Man 5, Spider Man 6, Tom Holland, Amy Pascal, Sony Pictures, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Hollywood
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Twitter's Former CEO Jack Dorsey's Journey: From Microblogging Pioneer to Billionaire

New Spider-Man Trilogy, With Tom Holland, in the Works at Marvel and Sony Pictures
