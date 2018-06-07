Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Trailer Introduces Three Spider-Heroes

Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for its animated Spider-Man entry – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – which wants you to know that it bears no connection to the other Spider-Man, the one played by Tom Holland in Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: Homecoming. The trailer shows the film will have a unique art style, combining computer animation à la Pixar with hand-drawn comic book art techniques.

Instead, Into the Spider-Verse takes place in an alternate universe, as the film's Afro-Latino protagonist Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) tells us in the beginning of the new trailer. "In your universe, there's only one Spider-Man," he says. "But there's another universe. It looks and sounds like yours, but it's not." That's reinforced through background imagery, with Coca-Cola being Koca-Soda and the NYPD known as PDNY.

Given the film's name, this other universe has more than one Spider-Man. Early in the new trailer, Morales comes across a Spider-Man aka Peter Parker (voiced by Jake Johnson), who realises Morales has the same powers. Since he's older and more experienced, he takes him under his wing and says he'll teach Morales to be Spider-Man.

There are shots of Morales finding his way in, running from the police – his dad Jefferson Davis (voiced by Brian Tyree Henry) works for the force, which will no doubt further complicate matters – and duking it out with enemies. The Kingpin (voiced by Liev Schreiber) is the main villain, though he's not seen in the new trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The two-minute clip introduces another Spider-Man (Spider-Woman, technically) towards the end, or rather Spider-Gwen: Gwen Stacy (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) also has radioactive spider powers too in this Spider-Verse. The character has appeared earlier in Spider-Man 3 (Bryce Dallas Howard) and The Amazing Spider-Man series (Emma Stone), but didn't have any superpowers.

The voice cast also includes Mahershala Ali as Aaron Davis, Miles' uncle; Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales, Miles' mother; and Lily Tomlin as May Parker, Peter's aunt. The film has been written by Phil Lord (The Lego Movie, 21 Jump Street) and directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will release December 14.