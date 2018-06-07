Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Trailer Introduces Three Spider-Heroes

 
, 07 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Trailer Introduces Three Spider-Heroes

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures

Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Highlights

  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is out December 14
  • It follows Miles Morales becoming Spider-Man
  • The animated movie also has Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy

Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for its animated Spider-Man entry – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – which wants you to know that it bears no connection to the other Spider-Man, the one played by Tom Holland in Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: Homecoming. The trailer shows the film will have a unique art style, combining computer animation à la Pixar with hand-drawn comic book art techniques.

Instead, Into the Spider-Verse takes place in an alternate universe, as the film's Afro-Latino protagonist Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) tells us in the beginning of the new trailer. "In your universe, there's only one Spider-Man," he says. "But there's another universe. It looks and sounds like yours, but it's not." That's reinforced through background imagery, with Coca-Cola being Koca-Soda and the NYPD known as PDNY.

Given the film's name, this other universe has more than one Spider-Man. Early in the new trailer, Morales comes across a Spider-Man aka Peter Parker (voiced by Jake Johnson), who realises Morales has the same powers. Since he's older and more experienced, he takes him under his wing and says he'll teach Morales to be Spider-Man.

 

There are shots of Morales finding his way in, running from the police – his dad Jefferson Davis (voiced by Brian Tyree Henry) works for the force, which will no doubt further complicate matters – and duking it out with enemies. The Kingpin (voiced by Liev Schreiber) is the main villain, though he's not seen in the new trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The two-minute clip introduces another Spider-Man (Spider-Woman, technically) towards the end, or rather Spider-Gwen: Gwen Stacy (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) also has radioactive spider powers too in this Spider-Verse. The character has appeared earlier in Spider-Man 3 (Bryce Dallas Howard) and The Amazing Spider-Man series (Emma Stone), but didn't have any superpowers.

The voice cast also includes Mahershala Ali as Aaron Davis, Miles' uncle; Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales, Miles' mother; and Lily Tomlin as May Parker, Peter's aunt. The film has been written by Phil Lord (The Lego Movie, 21 Jump Street) and directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will release December 14.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spider Man, Spider Man Into the Spider Verse, Sony, Sony Pictures, Spider Gwen
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Aadhaar Update History Feature Now Available to Download
Moto G6
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Trailer Introduces Three Spider-Heroes
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 6
TRENDING
  1. BSNL Monthly Broadband 20Mbps Plans Launched at Rs. 99
  2. Lenovo Z5 With Snapdragon 636, Vertical Dual Camera Setup Launched
  3. Xiaomi Mi A2 Specifications Spotted on Benchmark Site
  4. Redmi 6 Series Launch Date Is June 12, Xiaomi Confirms on Weibo
  5. Honor Play With 6.3-Inch Display, GPU Turbo Launched
  6. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Price in India Leaked
  7. Moto G6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1
  8. Aadhaar Update History Feature Now Available to Download
  9. MIUI 10 Unveiled: Check if Your Phone Will Get It Too
  10. HTC Desire 12, Desire 12+ With 18:9 Displays Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.