Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer has released — in English and Hindi — a day on from the leak. The movie will be available in four languages, but for now, we only have two trailers. Early on Tuesday, Sony Pictures unveiled the first teaser trailer for the next Spider-Man movie that finds Peter Parker (Tom Holland) enlisting the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make everyone forget that he is Spider-Man. But Strange's spellcasting goes awry, making New York fold inside out, and drawing in villains from past Spider-Man movies, including the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield eras of Spider-Man. The Marvel multiverse is further unleashed, following Loki.

“Oh look at this, this is a good one. ‘Some suggest that Parker's powers include the male spider's ability to hypnotise females,'” MJ (Zendaya) says to Peter as she reads the newspaper. They joke a little more before Peter adds: “Can we just stay here all day? It is so crazy down there.” The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer then reiterates what happened in the Spider-Man: Far From Home mid-credits scene, before Peter finds defending himself in front of cops that he didn't kill Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal).

Spider-Man: No Way Home English trailer

Elsewhere in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, Zendaya wonders if any part of him feels relieved about all this, the fact that he doesn't have to hide from or lie to people. Peter replies: “For the record, I never wanted to lie to you, but how do you tell someone you're Spider-Man?” The people he knows, his best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) and his aunt May Parker (Marisa Tomei), are being called in for questioning too. Peter wonders how he can fix all of it, before getting a strange idea. I mean, a Strange idea.

Spider-Man: No Way Home English trailer (with subtitles)

“When Mysterio revealed my identity, my entire life got screwed up,” Peter says to Doctor Strange at his home, Sanctum Sanctorum, in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. “I was wondering if maybe you could make it so that he never did?” I honestly thought Strange was going to laugh in his face for a second, but then he actually considers it. Wong (Benedict Wong) warns him that it's too dangerous, but Strange lies to him and goes ahead with it anyway. Turns out, it was too dangerous.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Hindi trailer

“We tampered with the stability of space time,” Strange says later in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. “The multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little. The problem is you trying to live two different lives. The longer you do it, the more dangerous it becomes.” Meanwhile, the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer teases glimpses of the returning villains, including yellow electric bolts for Electro (Jamie Foxx), the Green Goblin's (Willem Dafoe) laugh and Pumpkin Bomb, and Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) in the flesh.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is out December 17 in cinemas worldwide. In India, it will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.