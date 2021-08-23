Technology News
Spider-Man: No Way Home Full Trailer Allegedly Leaked, Sony Pictures Issues Takedowns

Fans have been clamouring for the trailer’s official release for a while now.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 23 August 2021 10:59 IST
Photo Credit: Sony Pictures

Are they looking at the leaked trailer? 🤔

Highlights
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home release date is December 17
  • Marvel Studios, Sony Pictures yet to announce trailer release date
  • Leaked Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer appears to be genuine

Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer was allegedly leaked on TikTok early on Monday, and has since been reshared across the Internet, including Twitter, Reddit, YouTube and beyond. Gadgets 360 has viewed the alleged leak and it appears to be genuine. The leaked trailer has unfinished VFX and is in terrible quality, not least because it's a recording of a recording. Sony Pictures quickly sprang into damage control mode, issuing takedowns and DMCA copyright notices. Leaked versions of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer on Twitter — be it the video itself or even screenshots — that have been removed now read: “The media has been disabled in response to a report from the copyright owner.”

Gadgets 360 won't be sharing any details of the leaked Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, though be warned that you could run into some actor names that have been part of Twitter's “Trending” tab. If you wish to avoid any leaks and potential spoilers, you should definitely stay away from looking up Spider-Man: No Way Home on Twitter, Google, and the like.

While Sony Pictures continues to take down most versions of the leaked trailer, some were still floating around at the time of writing. Other than that, most tweets are fans discussing what might happen to the alleged leaker, and the rumour mill in overdrive as to how this might affect the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer's actual release date.

From what we officially know about the Spider-Man threequel, Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker/ Spider-Man alongside Zendaya as his girlfriend MJ, Jacob Batalon as his best friend Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as his aunt May Parker, J.B. Smoove as his teacher Julius Dell, Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/ Doctor Strange, Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon/ Electro (from 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and Alfred Molina as Otto Octavius/ Doctor Octopus (from 2004's Spider-Man 2). Both previous live-action Peter Parkers, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, are said to have cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home as well, but everyone involved has repeatedly denied their return.

Before Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures give us the next Spider-Man movie, we will be treated to Marvel's first Asian superhero in the lead with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on September 3. In India, Shang-Chi will be available in English, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada — in cinemas only. For Indian fans, September 3 also brings the Scarlett Johansson-led Black Widow on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Black Widow is skipping cinemas entirely in India. Following that, we will get Marvel's new cosmic ensemble in Eternals from Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao. Eternals releases late October in India, and early November elsewhere.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is out December 17 in cinemas worldwide.

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
