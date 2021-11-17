Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is here. As promised, early on Wednesday, Sony Pictures dropped the second trailer for the next Spider-Man movie, giving us a better idea of what to expect from the multiverse adventure. There's no hint at the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man from their respective universes in Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, something that fans had been anticipating despite assurances from everyone involved (including serial leaker and Spider-Man star himself Tom Holland) that a reunion is not happening, but we do get more of returning Spider-Man villains — Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx's Electro — alongside Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange.

“Ever since I got bit by that spider, we had one week and that's when you found out,” Peter Parker (Holland) says at the start of the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. Strange then reveals that the spell to protect Parker's identity went wrong, and that “visitors” from every universe are coming through. Enter nearly every previous Spider-Man villain from non-Tom Holland Spider-Man films, including Doc Ock, Electro, Sandman, and Green Goblin (who sounds very much like Willem Dafoe, though we never see his face). But there's an added twist. Strange says it's their fate to die at the hands of Spider-Man — Parker says there must be another way and sets out to save them, which isn't going to be easy.

Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third Spider-Man movie since Tom Holland stepped into Peter Parker's shoes. Interestingly, there have been just three Marvel Cinematic Universe movies — the Scarlett Johansson-led Black Widow, Marvel's first Chinese superhero in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and the new ensemble in Eternals — between this one and the previous Spider-Man instalment, 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home. There were six MCU films between Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home. Partly thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, I would imagine, and Sony's insistence on two-year gaps between its superhero movies.

In addition to Holland as Parker, Molina as Doc Ock (from Spider-Man 2), Foxx as Electro (from The Amazing Spider-Man 2), Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: No Way Home also stars Zendaya as Parker's love interest MJ, and Jacob Batalon as Parker's best friend Ned Leeds, Jon Favreau as Tony Stark's former driver-bodyguard Happy Hogan who continues to look after Parker, Marisa Tomei as Parker's aunt May Parker, J.B. Smoove as Parker's schoolteacher Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Parker's classmate and rival Eugene Thompson, Angourie Rice as Leeds' ex-girlfriend Betty Brant, Hannibal Buress as gym teacher Coach Wilson, J.K. Simmons as The Daily Bugle host J. Jonah Jameson, and Benedict Wong as Strange's fellow wizard mentor-friend Wong.

Behind the scenes, Jon Watts returns as director on Spider-Man: No Way Home, having directed both Homecoming and Far From Home. Also returning are the Far From Home writing duo Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who were among six credited writers on Homecoming. Michael Giacchino is back as composer as well, having scored the MCU's both previous Spider-Man chapters. Oscar-winning cinematographer Mauro Fiore (Avatar) joins the MCU for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, and former Sony Pictures chairman Amy Pascal served as producers. Spider-Man: No Way Home is a production of Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios, and Pascal Pictures.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is out December 17 in cinemas worldwide. In India, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.