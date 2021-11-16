Technology News
Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Release Date Set for November 17

Late on Tuesday in the US, and early Wednesday morning in India.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 16 November 2021 10:10 IST
Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Release Date Set for November 17

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures

Tom Holland as Spider-Man, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in Spider-Man: No Way Home poster

Highlights
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home release date is December 17
  • Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions expected, but not confirmed
  • New Spider-Man: No Way Home posters released for now

Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer will drop Wednesday, November 17, Sony Pictures has announced. Expect it to be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, just as the teaser trailer from August that broke Avengers: Endgame's 24-hour viewing record. The exact release time for the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is Tuesday, November 16 at 5:30pm PT / 8:30pm ET in the US — that translates to Wednesday, November 17 at 7am IST here in India. The third entry in Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man series, Spider-Man: No Way Home finds Peter Parker (Tom Holland) caught in a multiverse storyline — featuring villains (and possibly heroes) from past Spider-Man movies — after a spell cast by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to preserve Peter's identity goes awry.

“T-minus 24 hours until you get to see what they're watching. New #SpiderManNoWayHome Trailer Tomorrow. @SpiderManMovie,” Sony Pictures wrote in a caption alongside a half-minute video of Spider-Man: No Way Home cast members Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon reacting to the new trailer they are (allegedly) seeing on a laptop. There's no way to tell for sure if the Spider-Man trio are actually watching — or just fake reacting to a blank screen. Batalon's final reaction seems the most made up to me. The rest of it is made up of cheering and shouting, save for Zendaya seemingly congratulating Batalon on a stunt. We will just have to wait till Wednesday to find out what they are talking about.

In addition to Holland as Peter Parker, Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Zendaya as Peter's love interest MJ, and Batalon as his best friend Ned Leeds, Spider-Man: No Way Home also stars Jon Favreau as Tony Stark's former driver-bodyguard Happy Hogan who continues to look after Parker, Marisa Tomei as Parker's aunt May Parker, J.B. Smoove as Parker's schoolteacher Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Parker's classmate and rival Eugene Thompson, Angourie Rice as Leeds' ex-girlfriend Betty Brant, Hannibal Buress as gym teacher Coach Wilson, J.K. Simmons as The Daily Bugle host J. Jonah Jameson, Benedict Wong as Strange's fellow wizard mentor-friend Wong, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus (from Spider-Man 2), and Jamie Foxx as Electro (from The Amazing Spider-Man 2).

Spider-Man: No Way Home is out December 17 in cinemas in India and around the world.

Spider-Man: No Way Home new posters

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home

  • Release Date 17 December 2021
  • Language English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu
  • Genre Superhero, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Tom Holland, Zendaya, Paula Newsome, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, J.K. Simmons, Jon Favreau, Angourie Rice, Jamie Foxx
  • Director Jon Watts
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal
  • Production Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios, Pascal Pictures
Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spider Man, Spider Man No Way Home, Spider Man 3, Spider Man No Way Home trailer, Spider Man No Way Home trailer 2, Spider Man No Way Home trailer 2 release date, Spider Man No Way Home trailer 2 release time, Sony Pictures, Marvel, MCU, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Hollywood
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360.
