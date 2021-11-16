Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer will drop Wednesday, November 17, Sony Pictures has announced. Expect it to be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, just as the teaser trailer from August that broke Avengers: Endgame's 24-hour viewing record. The exact release time for the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is Tuesday, November 16 at 5:30pm PT / 8:30pm ET in the US — that translates to Wednesday, November 17 at 7am IST here in India. The third entry in Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man series, Spider-Man: No Way Home finds Peter Parker (Tom Holland) caught in a multiverse storyline — featuring villains (and possibly heroes) from past Spider-Man movies — after a spell cast by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to preserve Peter's identity goes awry.

“T-minus 24 hours until you get to see what they're watching. New #SpiderManNoWayHome Trailer Tomorrow. @SpiderManMovie,” Sony Pictures wrote in a caption alongside a half-minute video of Spider-Man: No Way Home cast members Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon reacting to the new trailer they are (allegedly) seeing on a laptop. There's no way to tell for sure if the Spider-Man trio are actually watching — or just fake reacting to a blank screen. Batalon's final reaction seems the most made up to me. The rest of it is made up of cheering and shouting, save for Zendaya seemingly congratulating Batalon on a stunt. We will just have to wait till Wednesday to find out what they are talking about.

T-minus 24 hours until you get to see what they're watching. 👀 New #SpiderManNoWayHome Trailer Tomorrow. @SpiderManMovie pic.twitter.com/9L8ZHdQTWA — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) November 16, 2021

In addition to Holland as Peter Parker, Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Zendaya as Peter's love interest MJ, and Batalon as his best friend Ned Leeds, Spider-Man: No Way Home also stars Jon Favreau as Tony Stark's former driver-bodyguard Happy Hogan who continues to look after Parker, Marisa Tomei as Parker's aunt May Parker, J.B. Smoove as Parker's schoolteacher Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Parker's classmate and rival Eugene Thompson, Angourie Rice as Leeds' ex-girlfriend Betty Brant, Hannibal Buress as gym teacher Coach Wilson, J.K. Simmons as The Daily Bugle host J. Jonah Jameson, Benedict Wong as Strange's fellow wizard mentor-friend Wong, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus (from Spider-Man 2), and Jamie Foxx as Electro (from The Amazing Spider-Man 2).

Spider-Man: No Way Home is out December 17 in cinemas in India and around the world.

Spider-Man: No Way Home new posters

Trailer Tomorrow. #SpiderManNoWayHome is exclusively in cinemas on 17th December. pic.twitter.com/rYqfVW0vJH — Sony Pictures India (@SonyPicsIndia) November 15, 2021