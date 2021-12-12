Technology News
Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live on BookMyShow, Paytm Across India

And some shows are already about to get sold out.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 12 December 2021 22:13 IST
Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live on BookMyShow, Paytm Across India

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures

Tom Holland as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home

  • Spider-Man: No Way Home release date is December 16
  • No Way Home tickets are now available in most cities
  • Spider-Man ticket prices vary from Rs. 180 to Rs. 1,570

Spider-Man: No Way Home ticket bookings are now live in India — finally. Tickets for the highly-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe movie are now available on ticketing partners BookMyShow and Paytm, and the official website of PVR Cinemas and INOX. Cinépolis and Carnival Cinemas are yet to open ticket bookings for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets are now available in most cities across India — we've listed some of the biggest ones below — after initially opening in select cities around 8:30pm on Sunday. The bookings were a bit of a surprise, given Sony Pictures India never really said when No Way Home tickets would go live.

Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets price and availability

Advance tickets sales for Spider-Man: No Way Home are available across India, including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Surat, Pune, Chandigarh, Kochi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Nagpur, Bhopal, Vizag, Patna, Vadodara, Ludhiana, Nashik, Meerut, Aurangabad, Amritsar, and Udaipur among others. As of now, Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets are not live in few cities, such as Jaipur, Indore, Rajkot, and Varanasi. Depending on where you live, what screen you choose, and what time you decide to watch it, ticket prices for No Way Home vary from Rs. 180 to Rs. 1,570.

Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets offers

Beyond the various credit/ debit card and wallet offers, you can save money on Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets by buying the respective movie pass on BookMyShow and Paytm. On the former, the Filmy pass — as it's known — costs Rs. 99, and will save you Rs. 75 on three movie tickets. Validity is 50 days. The latter offers a variety of Moviepass — its official term — for individuals and couples. You can save up to Rs. 100 on four movies with a Rs. 200 pass, up to Rs. 200 on four movies with a Rs. 550 pass, and up to Rs. 400 on four movies with a Rs. 1,090 pass. Validity is 30 days.

Directed by the returning Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/ Spider-Man, Zendaya as his girlfriend MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange/ Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Parker's best friend Ned Leeds, Jon Favreau as Stark Industries security chief Happy Hogan, Marisa Tomei as Parker's aunt May Parker, J.B. Smoove as Parker's teacher Julius Dell, Benedict Wong as Strange's fellow wizard friend Wong, Jamie Foxx as Electro (from The Amazing Spider-Man 2), Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus (from Spider-Man 2), and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin (from Spider-Man). Sandman (from Spider-Man 3) and Lizard (from The Amazing Spider-Man) are also involved.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is out December 16 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home

  • Release Date in US 17 December 2021
  • Release Date in India 16 December 2021
  • Language English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Cast
    Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, J. B. Smoove, Benedict Wong, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx
  • Director Jon Watts
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal
  • Production Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios, Pascal Pictures
Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Comments

Akhil Arora
Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live on BookMyShow, Paytm Across India
