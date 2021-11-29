Spider-Man: No Way Home will now release Thursday, December 16 in cinemas in India, a day earlier than originally announced. Sony Pictures Entertainment India revealed the new release date on Monday via its social media channels, though it provided no reason as to why this was happening. Gadgets 360 has reached out for comment and we will update if we hear back. For Spider-Man fans in India, this is great news though as it shortens the wait by a day. And if we have previews (as yet unclear), there's a possibility that you can watch Spider-Man: No Way Home on the evening of Wednesday, December 15.

That would put audiences in India at the forefront. Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to release Wednesday, December 15 in select markets, including Finland, France, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Russia, South Korea, Sweden, and the UK. The December 16 India release date for the new Spider-Man movie puts us in line with Spidey fans in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Slovakia, and Ukraine.

We have some exciting news for all the Spider-Man & Marvel fans! Our favourite superhero will be swinging in one day earlier than the US! Catch #SpiderManNowWayHome on December 16 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/WzmbIXaF58 — Sony Pictures India (@SonyPicsIndia) November 29, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home is due Friday, December 17 in the US, Canada, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Spain, and Turkey. Cinemagoers in Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia will have to wait until Thursday, December 23 to catch Spider-Man: No Way Home. The new Spider-Man movie arrives January 7 in Japan and January 8 in the Philippines.

Tom Holland returns as the titular superhero in Spider-Man: No Way Home, alongside Zendaya as his girlfriend MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange/ Doctor Strange who's the new mentor to Peter Parker (Holland), Jacob Batalon as Parker's best friend Ned Leeds, Jon Favreau as Stark Industries security chief Happy Hogan, Marisa Tomei as Parker's aunt May Parker, J.B. Smoove as Parker's teacher Julius Dell, and Benedict Wong as Strange's fellow wizard friend Wong.

The new Spider-Man movie will feature a bunch of returning villains from old Spider-Man movies, including Jamie Foxx as Electro (from The Amazing Spider-Man 2), Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus (from Spider-Man 2), Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin (from Spider-Man), Thomas Haden Church as Sandman (from Spider-Man 3), and Rhys Ifans as Lizard (from The Amazing Spider-Man). Rumours abound regarding Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's return as well.

