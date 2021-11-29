Technology News
Spider-Man: No Way Home India Release Date Brought Forward to December 16

Coming to Indian cinemas in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 29 November 2021 11:49 IST
Photo Credit: Sony Pictures

Tom Holland as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Highlights
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home release date was December 17
  • New Spider-Man movie out a day before the US in India
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home opens December 15 in the UK

Spider-Man: No Way Home will now release Thursday, December 16 in cinemas in India, a day earlier than originally announced. Sony Pictures Entertainment India revealed the new release date on Monday via its social media channels, though it provided no reason as to why this was happening. Gadgets 360 has reached out for comment and we will update if we hear back. For Spider-Man fans in India, this is great news though as it shortens the wait by a day. And if we have previews (as yet unclear), there's a possibility that you can watch Spider-Man: No Way Home on the evening of Wednesday, December 15.

That would put audiences in India at the forefront. Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to release Wednesday, December 15 in select markets, including Finland, France, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Russia, South Korea, Sweden, and the UK. The December 16 India release date for the new Spider-Man movie puts us in line with Spidey fans in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Slovakia, and Ukraine.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is due Friday, December 17 in the US, Canada, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Spain, and Turkey. Cinemagoers in Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia will have to wait until Thursday, December 23 to catch Spider-Man: No Way Home. The new Spider-Man movie arrives January 7 in Japan and January 8 in the Philippines.

Tom Holland returns as the titular superhero in Spider-Man: No Way Home, alongside Zendaya as his girlfriend MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange/ Doctor Strange who's the new mentor to Peter Parker (Holland), Jacob Batalon as Parker's best friend Ned Leeds, Jon Favreau as Stark Industries security chief Happy Hogan, Marisa Tomei as Parker's aunt May Parker, J.B. Smoove as Parker's teacher Julius Dell, and Benedict Wong as Strange's fellow wizard friend Wong.

The new Spider-Man movie will feature a bunch of returning villains from old Spider-Man movies, including Jamie Foxx as Electro (from The Amazing Spider-Man 2), Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus (from Spider-Man 2), Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin (from Spider-Man), Thomas Haden Church as Sandman (from Spider-Man 3), and Rhys Ifans as Lizard (from The Amazing Spider-Man). Rumours abound regarding Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's return as well.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is out December 16 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

  • Release Date in US 17 December 2021
  • Release Date in India 16 December 2021
  • Language English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Cast
    Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, J. B. Smoove, Benedict Wong, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx
  • Director Jon Watts
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal
  • Production Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios, Pascal Pictures
