Spider-Man: No Way Home — the new Marvel movie out now in cinemas — has leaked onto torrent sites and other networks that enable piracy, in differing versions of quality and file size (from 847MB to 2.46GB). While most copies are arguably genuine, given the attached screenshots and user comments attesting to their legitimacy, some have comments that warn that the links are fraudulent and merely exist as a trap to load viruses, malware, and whatnot onto the computers of unsuspecting individuals. But even with those genuine cases, the illegal Spider-Man: No Way Home are of staggeringly poor quality and are filled with advertisements. Gadgets 360 does not condone illegal file-sharing. It is against the law and filmmakers deserve to be paid for the content they create. Fans of Spider-Man who are considering this because they don't feel comfortable about going to cinemas should wait until it releases on streaming services, as the low-quality experience of pirated copies will only ruin your enjoyment of the movie.

The first leaked version of Spider-Man: No Way Home apparently showed up on multiple torrent sites early on Thursday, December 16, with the label “CAM” suggesting it was filmed with a video camera in cinemas. Spider-Man: No Way Home released Wednesday in the UK and other markets, Thursday in India and elsewhere, and debuts Friday in the US and around the world. According to comments and screenshots, the illegal Spider-Man: No Way Home rip is also filled with ads — in English and Spanish — for an online gambling and betting website. These have been inserted digitally into the film. There are no hardcoded subtitles though nor any intermittent ad breaks, as we have seen with other big Hollywood releases that were leaked. Overall, going by the comments on these sites, your experience will be quite poor if you pirate the movie.

Thankfully for Sony Pictures, Marvel Studios, and the Spider-Man: No Way Home cast and crew, the quality of the cam-recorded illegal No Way Home rips is downright terrible. To an extent that it's basically unwatchable. Per publicly available screenshots, Gadgets 360 can tell that it's hard to decipher facial expressions and cues, and virtually impossible to see anything in dimly-lit shots. As always with CAM rips, there are severe issues with sharpness, detail, contrast, cropping, angle, and/ or colour. We won't be posting any screenshots out of not wanting to spoil any part of the film. Gadgets 360 has not been able to verify audio quality, though user comments suggest that it's echo-y, muffled, and hard to hear. The Spider-Man: No Way Home full movie leaks only reinforce the fact that you should check out the movie in theatres.

Helmed by Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home's returning director Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home finds Peter Parker (Tom Holland) dealing with several villains from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's run as Spider-Men. Rumours abound that Maguire and Garfield will redon their Spidey suits on Spider-Man: No Way Home, though everyone involved with the movie has repeatedly denied their presence.

In addition to Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Zendaya as Parker's girlfriend MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange/ Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Parker's best friend Ned Leeds, Jon Favreau as Tony Stark's former bodyguard Happy Hogan, Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon/ Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn/ Green Goblin from Spider-Man, Alfred Molina as Otto Octavius/ Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2, Thomas Haden Church as Flint Marko/ Sandman from Spider-Man 3, Rhys Ifans as Curt Connors/ Lizard from The Amazing Spider-Man, Benedict Wong as Strange's mentor-friend Wong, and Marisa Tomei as Parker's aunt May Parker.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in cinemas in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.