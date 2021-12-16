Technology News
Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks as Marvel Movie Releases in Cinemas

Tom Holland’s third own Spider-Man movie is yet to release in the US.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 16 December 2021 10:45 IST
Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks as Marvel Movie Releases in Cinemas

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures

Watching Spider-Man: No Way Home torrents is like seeing the movie through a sandstorm

  • Spider-Man: No Way Home released December 16 in India
  • Multiple cam-recorded No Way Home rips leaked on torrents
  • All No Way Home torrents are terrible quality and contain ads

Spider-Man: No Way Home — the new Marvel movie out now in cinemas — has leaked onto torrent sites and other networks that enable piracy, in differing versions of quality and file size (from 847MB to 2.46GB). While most copies are arguably genuine, given the attached screenshots and user comments attesting to their legitimacy, some have comments that warn that the links are fraudulent and merely exist as a trap to load viruses, malware, and whatnot onto the computers of unsuspecting individuals. But even with those genuine cases, the illegal Spider-Man: No Way Home are of staggeringly poor quality and are filled with advertisements. Gadgets 360 does not condone illegal file-sharing. It is against the law and filmmakers deserve to be paid for the content they create. Fans of Spider-Man who are considering this because they don't feel comfortable about going to cinemas should wait until it releases on streaming services, as the low-quality experience of pirated copies will only ruin your enjoyment of the movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home — Our Spoiler-Free Review

The first leaked version of Spider-Man: No Way Home apparently showed up on multiple torrent sites early on Thursday, December 16, with the label “CAM” suggesting it was filmed with a video camera in cinemas. Spider-Man: No Way Home released Wednesday in the UK and other markets, Thursday in India and elsewhere, and debuts Friday in the US and around the world. According to comments and screenshots, the illegal Spider-Man: No Way Home rip is also filled with ads — in English and Spanish — for an online gambling and betting website. These have been inserted digitally into the film. There are no hardcoded subtitles though nor any intermittent ad breaks, as we have seen with other big Hollywood releases that were leaked. Overall, going by the comments on these sites, your experience will be quite poor if you pirate the movie.

Thankfully for Sony Pictures, Marvel Studios, and the Spider-Man: No Way Home cast and crew, the quality of the cam-recorded illegal No Way Home rips is downright terrible. To an extent that it's basically unwatchable. Per publicly available screenshots, Gadgets 360 can tell that it's hard to decipher facial expressions and cues, and virtually impossible to see anything in dimly-lit shots. As always with CAM rips, there are severe issues with sharpness, detail, contrast, cropping, angle, and/ or colour. We won't be posting any screenshots out of not wanting to spoil any part of the film. Gadgets 360 has not been able to verify audio quality, though user comments suggest that it's echo-y, muffled, and hard to hear. The Spider-Man: No Way Home full movie leaks only reinforce the fact that you should check out the movie in theatres.

Helmed by Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home's returning director Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home finds Peter Parker (Tom Holland) dealing with several villains from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's run as Spider-Men. Rumours abound that Maguire and Garfield will redon their Spidey suits on Spider-Man: No Way Home, though everyone involved with the movie has repeatedly denied their presence.

In addition to Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Zendaya as Parker's girlfriend MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange/ Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Parker's best friend Ned Leeds, Jon Favreau as Tony Stark's former bodyguard Happy Hogan, Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon/ Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn/ Green Goblin from Spider-Man, Alfred Molina as Otto Octavius/ Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2, Thomas Haden Church as Flint Marko/ Sandman from Spider-Man 3, Rhys Ifans as Curt Connors/ Lizard from The Amazing Spider-Man, Benedict Wong as Strange's mentor-friend Wong, and Marisa Tomei as Parker's aunt May Parker.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in cinemas in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Read Review

Spider-Man: No Way Home

  • Release Date 16 December 2021
  • Language English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Duration 2h 28min
  • Cast
    Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, Marisa Tomei, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
  • Director Jon Watts
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal
  • Production Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios, Pascal Pictures
  • Certificate 13+
Further reading: Spider Man No Way Home, Spider Man No Way Home full movie download, Spider Man, Spider Man 3, Torrents, Piracy, Marvel, MCU, Sony Pictures, Hollywood
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360.
Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks as Marvel Movie Releases in Cinemas
