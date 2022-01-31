Technology News
Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Climbs to $1.74 Billion, Earns $1 Billion Outside US

Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the fourth-highest grossing film in North America.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 31 January 2022 16:12 IST
Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Climbs to $1.74 Billion, Earns $1 Billion Outside US

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: No Way Home is only $25 million (roughly Rs. 186 crore) behind Avatar in North America

Highlights
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home is highest-grossing superhero movie in 19 regions
  • It has achieved this feat without releasing in China till now
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home is fourth-highest grossing film in North America

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been constantly hitting big with box office numbers despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) latest superhero title has now grossed over $1.003 billion (roughly Rs. 7,491 crore) at the international offshore box office with the global total reaching $1.74 billion (roughly Rs. 12,995 crore). Spider-Man: No Way Home has reached the sixth spot on the all-time global box office list. Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man has also become the highest grossing superhero movie of all time in 19 regions.

In its current weekend, Spider-Man: No Way Home accumulated $11 million (roughly Rs. 82 crore) at the North American — combining Canada and the US — box office. From North America alone, the latest Spider-Man film has grossed $735 million (roughly Rs. 5,485 crore) till date, which has made it the fourth-highest grossing film in the continent. Presently, it is nearly $25 million (roughly Rs. 186 crore) behind Avatar — the third-highest grossing film in the North American region.

And this past weekend, Spider-Man: No Way Home earned $21.1 million (roughly Rs. 157 crore) from more than 14,000 cinemas in 63 regions. With that, the latest Spider-Man title has become the highest-grossing superhero film in the UK with a total earnings of $120.1 million (roughly Rs. 897 crore). It is followed by Mexico at $74.4 million (roughly Rs. 555 crore), South Korea at $61.5 million (roughly Rs. 459 crore), France at $61.2 million (roughly Rs. 457 crore), Australia at $55.2 million (roughly Rs. 412 crore), Brazil at $53.8 million (roughly Rs. 401 crore), Russia at $46 million (roughly Rs. 343 crore), Germany at $45.1 million (roughly Rs. 336 crore), India at $36.2 million (roughly Rs. 270 crore), and Japan at $29.7 million (roughly Rs. 221 crore).

Impressively, Spider-Man: No Way Home has reached these box office numbers without the help of China as the film has not yet been given a release date there. Spider-Man's latest adventure is also the highest-grossing superhero movie in 19 regions — Argentina, Belgium, Croatia, Egypt, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Mexico, Mongolia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Syria, Turkey, Ukraine, and the UK.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Spider-Man: No Way Home Book Your Tickets
Read Review

Spider-Man: No Way Home

  • Release Date 16 December 2021
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Duration 2h 28min
  • Cast
    Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, Marisa Tomei, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
  • Director Jon Watts
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal
  • Production Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios, Pascal Pictures
  • Certificate 13+
Satvik Khare
