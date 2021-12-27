Technology News
Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Crosses $1 Billion, Third-Fastest Ever Behind Endgame and Infinity War

Nearing all-time top 20 in India with over Rs. 200 crore.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 27 December 2021 12:49 IST
Photo Credit: Sony Pictures

Tom Holland as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Highlights
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home released December 16 in India
  • It is the biggest movie of all time for Sony Pictures India
  • First film to make a billion dollars during COVID-19 pandemic

Spider-Man: No Way Home has broken all pandemic records — and it's impressive even by non-pandemic standards. The new Spider-Man movie has crossed the billion-dollar milestone at the worldwide box office after adding $206.5 million (roughly Rs. 1,549 crore) this past weekend. It did so in 12 days. That makes Spider-Man: No Way Home the third-fastest film to do so, behind Avengers: Endgame's five days and 11 days for Avengers: Infinity War. (Marvel is the indisputable ruler.) It's the first film to gross a billion dollars — $1.05 billion (roughly Rs. 7,882 crore) as yet — during the COVID-19 cinema crisis. And one of the few films ever to do so without the help of China.

It's also lighting up India. Since its release on December 16, Spider-Man: No Way Home has earned about Rs. 223 crore ($29.7 million, to be exact) at the India box office. That puts Tom Holland's third Spider-Man movie close to the 20 biggest movies of all time in India. (Endgame is in the top five.) For Sony Pictures India, Spider-Man: No Way Home is already its biggest movie of all time — and the second biggest globally for Sony Pictures behind its direct predecessor, Spider-Man: Far From Home, that made $1.13 billion (roughly Rs. 8,483 crore) during its pandemic-free run in 2019.

Spider-Man: No Way Home — Our Spoiler-Free Review

India is the eight biggest market for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The largest naturally is the US and Canada combined — they added $85.1 million (roughly Rs. 638 crore) this weekend to take their total to $467.3 million (roughly Rs. 3,507 crore). The new Spider-Man movie brought in an additional $121.4 million (roughly Rs. 911 crore) from 61 markets elsewhere, with their combined total now at $587.1 million (roughly Rs. 4,406 crore). The biggest of them are the UK ($68.9 million), Mexico ($52.8 million), South Korea ($41.1 million), France ($35.8 million), Brazil ($31.7 million), Australia ($31.4 million), India ($29.7 million), Russia ($28.5 million), Italy ($21.2 million) and Germany ($20 million).

Spider-Man: No Way Home has also broken IMAX's 2021 record, having garnered $61.5 million (roughly Rs. 461 crore) in the large-screen premium format as yet.

Meanwhile, The Matrix Resurrections — which expanded its rollout globally last week — added $57.7 million (roughly Rs. 433 crore) in five days since its release on Wednesday, December 22 in India, the US, and beyond. The gross total stands at $69.8 million (roughly Rs. 523 crore), with $22.5 million (roughly Rs. 168 crore) from the US and Canada, and the remaining $47.3 million (roughly Rs. 355 crore) from all other territories worldwide. The biggest markets are Japan ($7.1 million), Russia ($5.9 million), the UK ($3.9 million), France ($3.1 million), and Mexico ($2.2 million). In the US, The Matrix Resurrections is also available via HBO Max. Italy (January 1) and China (January 14) are still to come.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

  • Release Date 16 December 2021
  • Language English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Duration 2h 28min
  • Cast
    Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, Marisa Tomei, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
  • Director Jon Watts
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal
  • Production Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios, Pascal Pictures
  • Certificate 13+
The Matrix Resurrections

  • Release Date 22 December 2021
  • Language English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu
  • Genre Action, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 2h 28min
  • Cast
    Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, Daniel Bernhardt, Eréndira Ibarra, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, Max Riemelt, Toby Onwumere, Brian J. Smith, Andrew Caldwell, Ellen Hollman
  • Director Lana Wachowski
  • Music Johnny Klimek, Tom Tykwer
  • Producer Grant Hill, James McTeigue, Lana Wachowski
  • Production Village Roadshow Pictures, Venus Castina Productions
  • Certificate 18+
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
