Technology News
loading

Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Rockets With $587.2 Million Opening Weekend

In India, the biggest IMAX opening weekend and second biggest ever for a Hollywood movie.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 20 December 2021 11:12 IST
Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Rockets With $587.2 Million Opening Weekend

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures

Tom Holland as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Highlights
  • Opening weekend only behind last two Avengers movies
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home released December 16 in India
  • Opened December 15 in the UK, December 17 in the US

Spider-Man: No Way Home has delivered one of the best opening weekends of all time, having grossed an estimated $587.2 million (about Rs. 4,468 crore) since its release last week at the worldwide box office. It's the third largest launch for any Hollywood movie — behind only Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War — and the biggest yet for Sony Pictures for all time. The new Spider-Man movie achieved this feat without the help of China, traditionally Hollywood's second biggest market. In India, Spider-Man: No Way Home had the second largest opening weekend of all time for a Hollywood movie, and the biggest opening weekend in IMAX of all time.

That $587.2 million figure for Spider-Man: No Way Home is split $253 million (about Rs. 1,925 crore) from 4,336 cinemas in the US and Canada since Friday debut, and the remaining $334.2 million (about Rs. 2,543 crore) from theatres in 60 territories around the world across five days. Among the latter, the UK led with $41.4 million (about Rs. 315 crore), followed by the likes of Mexico at $32.4 million (about Rs. 246 crore) as the biggest opening ever, South Korea at $23.7 million (about Rs. 180 crore) despite a curfew from Saturday, Australia at $18.7 million (about Rs. 142 crore) for the third biggest opening ever, and India at $18.2 million (about Rs. 138 crore) which is staggering.

Spider-Man: No Way Home — Our Spoiler-Free Review

Behind them, we have Brazil at $17.9 million (about Rs. 136 crore) as the second biggest debut of all time, France at $17.8 million (about Rs. 135 crore), Russia at $17.4 million (about Rs. 132 crore), Germany at $11.4 million (about Rs. 86 crore), Spain at $10.4 million (about Rs. 79 crore) for the third biggest opening of all time, Indonesia at $8.2 million (about Rs. 62 crore), Taiwan at $7.3 million (about Rs. 55 crore), Argentina at $6.8 million (about Rs. 51 crore) for the best debut ever, Hong Kong at $6.3 million (about Rs. 48 crore), Saudi Arabia at $5.2 million (about Rs.39 crore) for the biggest debut ever, Malaysia at $5.1 million (about Rs. 38 crore), and the UAE at $4.1 million (about Rs. 31 crore).

That leaves Ecuador at $3.7 million (about Rs. 28 crore), Israel at $2.7 million (about Rs. 20 crore), Ukraine at $2.4 million (about Rs. 18 crore), New Zealand at $2.3 million (about Rs. 17 crore), Turkey at $1.4 million (about Rs. 10 crore), and Egypt at $1.3 million (about Rs. 9.9 crore). Spider-Man: No Way Home opens Thursday, December 23 in Thailand, January 7 in Japan which is usually big for Spider-Man, and January 14 in Norway. No release date No Way Home for China as yet.

Spider-Man: No Way Home didn't just break IMAX records in India. The new Spider-Man movie made $36.2 million (about Rs. 275 crore) in IMAX for Sony Pictures' best ever launch in the big-screen format — and the biggest IMAX opening since Endgame in April 2019. Alongside India, Spider-Man: No Way Home had IMAX's best-ever opening weekends in Italy, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. For Sony Pictures, Spider-Man: No Way Home had the biggest IMAX performance in 50 markets including Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Russia, Taiwan, the UAE, and the UK.

Warner Bros. started its roll out of The Matrix Resurrections in a few markets last week. The new Matrix movie has brought in $9.2 million (about Rs. 70 crore) so far from Russia, Japan, Thailand, and four other territories. Russia and Japan jointly lead the way with $3.9 million (about Rs. 29 crore) apiece, and Thailand contributed $794,000 (about Rs. 6 crore) for the country's third best opening in 2021. The Matrix Resurrections will open in 71 more markets this week, including India and the US where it releases Wednesday, December 22. Also on HBO Max in the US on day one.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Spider-Man: No Way Home Book Your Tickets
Read Review

Spider-Man: No Way Home

  • Release Date 16 December 2021
  • Language English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Duration 2h 28min
  • Cast
    Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, Marisa Tomei, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
  • Director Jon Watts
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal
  • Production Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios, Pascal Pictures
  • Certificate 13+
Advertisement
The Matrix Resurrections Book Your Tickets

The Matrix Resurrections

  • Release Date 22 December 2021
  • Language English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu
  • Genre Action, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 2h 28min
  • Cast
    Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, Daniel Bernhardt, Eréndira Ibarra, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, Max Riemelt, Toby Onwumere, Brian J. Smith, Andrew Caldwell, Ellen Hollman
  • Director Lana Wachowski
  • Music Johnny Klimek, Tom Tykwer
  • Producer Grant Hill, James McTeigue, Lana Wachowski
  • Production Village Roadshow Pictures, Venus Castina Productions
  • Certificate 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spider Man, Spider Man No Way Home, Spider Man No Way Home box office, Spider Man No Way Home box office India, Spider Man 3, IMAX, Hollywood, Marvel, MCU, Sony Pictures, The Matrix, The Matrix 4, The Matrix Resurrections box office, Warner Bros
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
WhatsApp Business Beta Users Getting New Shortcut for Quick Replies Feature: Report

Related Stories

Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Rockets With $587.2 Million Opening Weekend
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Rockets With $587.2 Million Opening Weekend
  2. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  3. This Is What Jupiter's Largest Moon Ganymede Sounds Like
  4. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G Spotted on BIS, Hints at Imminent Launch
  6. Realme GT 2 Series Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  7. iPhone SE 3 to Enter Trial Production Phase Soon: Report
  8. The Matrix Resurrections Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release in India
  9. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s New Camera Feature Discovered in App Code: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Boult Audio AirBass Propods X TWS Earbuds With Upto 32-Hour Playback Time Launched in India
  2. Panasonic Toughbook S1 Rugged Tablet With Extendable Battery Launched in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to Reportedly Come With a 'Digital Enhancer' Camera Feature
  4. Amazon Winter Shopping Store Sale Announced, to Offer Up to 60 Percent Off on Appliances
  5. Cars24 Raises $400 Million in Latest Round of Funding From Financial Institutions
  6. Adidas Sells NFTs Worth Over $22 Million Despite Technical Glitches Dampening Auction Energy
  7. Vivo S12 Pro Teased to Come With Dual Selfie Shooters, Triple Rear Cameras
  8. Foxconn Food Poisoning: Dozens Released After Protest at Apple Supplier’s Plant in India
  9. LG UltraGear 17G90Q With 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU Announced
  10. The Matrix Resurrections Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release in Cinemas, on HBO Max
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com