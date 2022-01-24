Technology News
Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Edges Up to $1.69 Billion, Now 6th Biggest Movie of All Time

Spider-Man: No Way Home joins blockbusters such as Avengers: Endgame, Avatar, and Titanic.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 24 January 2022 10:44 IST
Photo Credit: Sony Picture/ Matt Kennedy

Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon in Columbia Pictures' Spider-Man: No Way Home

Highlights
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home took in $14.1 million (roughly Rs. 105 crore)
  • Achievement is more notable given that it came during the pandemic
  • Theatergoers have been skeptical about returning to auditoriums

Spider-Man: No Way Home powered its way into sixth place on the all-time global box office list, as it returned to the top spot in North American theaters at the weekend, industry data showed Sunday.

In its sixth week out, the Sony superhero yarn with Tom Holland in the title role took in an estimated $14.1 million (roughly Rs. 105 crore) in the United States and Canada after slipping briefly from the top rung last weekend, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported.

Globally, Spider-Man: No Way Home's expected $1.69 billion (roughly Rs. 12,580 crore) total would push it past blockbusters Jurassic World ($1.67 billion (roughly Rs. 12,480 crore)) and The Lion King ($1.66 billion (roughly Rs. 12,360 crore)) into sixth place on the all-time list, according to Box Office Mojo, a division of the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).

The achievement is all the more notable given that it came during the coronavirus pandemic, when theatergoers have been skeptical about returning to auditoriums amid an Omicron-fueled surge in the number of cases.

The only films ahead of it in terms of worldwide box office takes are AvatarAvengers: Endgame, Titanic, Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens, and Avengers: Infinity War.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Book Your Tickets
Read Review

Spider-Man: No Way Home

  • Release Date 16 December 2021
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Duration 2h 28min
  • Cast
    Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, Marisa Tomei, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
  • Director Jon Watts
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal
  • Production Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios, Pascal Pictures
  • Certificate 13+
Further reading: Spider Man, Spider Man No Way Home, Sony, Spider Man No Way Home box office, Spider Man 3, Sony Pictures, Marvel, MCU, Jurassic World, The Lion King, Hollywood
