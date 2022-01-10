Technology News
Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Up to $1.54 Billion, Now the 8th Biggest Movie of All Time

And Andrew Garfield discusses his lies and sneaking into the cinema.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 10 January 2022 11:18 IST
Photo Credit: Sony Pictures

Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Highlights
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home released December 16 in India
  • No Way Home bigger than Avengers: Age of Ultron globally
  • Garfield called lying “stressful” but “weirdly enjoyable”

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to rocket up the box office charts, even as the ever-increasing threat of the fast-spreading Omicron variant has pushed nearly all new theatrical releases. The new Spider-Man movie is now the eighth highest-grossing movie of all time, with a worldwide total of just under $1.54 billion (about Rs. 11,419 crore) as of this past Sunday. Spider-Man: No Way Home pushed past four huge movies this weekend, including The Avengers, Furious 7, Frozen II, and Avengers: Age of Ultron. In the US and Canada put together, the new Spider-Man movie is the sixth highest-grossing film of all time — now above Titanic and Jurassic World, with Avengers: Infinity War next in line.

In its fourth weekend of release, Spider-Man: No Way Home grossed an additional $97.4 million (about Rs. 722 crore) globally, with $33 million (about Rs. 244 crore) coming from the aforementioned North American markets and the remaining $64.4 million (about Rs. 477 crore) being collected from cinemas in 63 territories elsewhere. With that, the split between the two — of that $1.54 billion total — comes down to $668.8 million (about Rs. 4,959 crore) in the US and Canada, and the rest $867.5 million (about Rs. 6,433 crore) from elsewhere around the world. Amazingly, Spider-Man: No Way Home has hit these heights without any help from China, where it still doesn't have a release date.

Spider-Man: No Way Home — Our Spoiler-Free Review

Meanwhile, with the new Spider-Man movie having spent three full weeks in theatres, co-producers Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have decided to lift the veil on spoiler-y stuff. The actors involved can now stop lying. Yes, this means Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers follow. Go away if you haven't seen the movie.

Andrew Garfield, who returned as Peter Parker/ Spider-Man alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland's counterparts in the new Spider-Man movie, has addressed the lying they did in the run-up to release. Garfield said: “It was stressful, I'm not gonna lie. It was rather stressful but also weirdly enjoyable.” Garfield explained that he framed it all as a game in his head, and kept putting himself in the position of a Spider-Man fan.

“I placed myself in that position of, Well, what would I want to know? Would I want to be toyed with? Would I want to be lied to? Would I want to be kept on my toes guessing? Would I want to discover it when I went to the theater? Would I want to be guessing, guessing, guessing? [Yes,] I would want the actor to do an incredibly good job at convincing me he wasn't in it. And then I would want to lose my mind in the theater when my instinct was proven right. That's what I would want,” Garfield added.

And to experience Spider-Man losing their minds, as Garfield described it, the No Way Home actor sneaked into first-day screenings to see how they would react. Garfield said: “I still can't believe it happened. I snuck into a theatre on opening night and just watched with my baseball cap on and my mask. In fact, I was also with Tobey. Me and Tobey snuck into a theater together and no one knew we were there. It was just a really beautiful thing to share together.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home

  • Release Date 16 December 2021
  • Language English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Duration 2h 28min
  • Cast
    Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, Marisa Tomei, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
  • Director Jon Watts
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal
  • Production Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios, Pascal Pictures
  • Certificate 13+
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
