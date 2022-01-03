Spider-Man: No Way Home is now the 12th highest-grossing movie of all time, having taken its worldwide box office total to $1.37 billion (about Rs. 10,194 crore) following a sizeable New Year's weekend. In doing so, the new Spider-Man movie has also become Sony Pictures' biggest movie ever, surpassing its direct predecessor Spider-Man: Far From Home at $1.131 billion (about Rs. 8,416 crore). In India, it's the third biggest Hollywood film of all time. Crucially, and unlike most films on the highest-grossing list, Spider-Man: No Way Home has achieved the status — in the third weekend of its release — without the help of China, where the new Spider-Man movie has yet to be given a release date.

During the New Year's weekend, Spider-Man: No Way Home added another $131 million (about Rs. 974 crore) to its global box collection — $52.7 million (about Rs. 392 crore) came from cinemas in the US and Canada and the remaining $78.3 million (about Rs. 582 crore) from theatres in 61 other markets around the world. That is one of the best third-weekend ever for a movie in North America; and thanks to this weekend's numbers, Spider-Man: No Way Home has crossed the $600-million mark. It's closer to $610 million (about Rs. 4,540 crore) as of now, making it the tenth biggest movie of all time in the US.

Elsewhere, the total stands at $759 million (about Rs. 5,649 crore). The biggest territories for Spider-Man: No Way Home are the UK with $92.4 million (about Rs. 687 crore), Mexico with $64.9 million (about Rs. 483 crore), South Korea with $51.4 million (about Rs. 382 crore), France with $50.2 million (about Rs. 373 crore), Australia with $42 million (about Rs. 312 crore), Brazil with $40.2 million (about Rs. 299 crore), India with $34.2 million / Rs. 260 crore, Russia with $34 million (about Rs. 253 crore), Germany with $29.5 million (about Rs. 219 crore), and Indonesia with $22.9 million (about Rs. 170 crore). Yet to come is Japan where Spider-Man: No Way Home debuts Friday, January 7.

Meanwhile, The Matrix Resurrections — the fourth chapter in the Matrix franchise — is now up to $106 million (about Rs. 789 crore). It brought in an additional $17.5 million (about Rs. 130 crore) this past weekend, with $3.8 million (about Rs. 28 crore) from theatres in the US and Canada, and the remaining $13.7 million (about Rs. 101 crore) from cinemas in 76 markets around the world. The total split is $30.9 million (about Rs. 230 crore) from North America and $75.1 million (about Rs. 559 crore) elsewhere.

In the US and Canada, The Matrix Resurrections is also available on HBO Max for no additional charge for the first month after release. That's not an option anywhere else. Japan is the biggest non-North American market with $9.7 million (about Rs. 72 crore), followed by the UK at $7 million (about Rs. 52 crore), Russia at $6.8 million (about Rs. 50 crore), France at $5.8 million (about Rs. 43 crore), and Mexico at $3.9 million (about Rs. 29 crore). The Matrix Resurrections has four more markets to come, including China on Friday, January 14.